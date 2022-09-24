NATIONAL

Gardezi inaugurates Agri Center to achieve high production targets

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi, Minister for Agriculture, Punjab, inaugurated Precision Agriculture Center here at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Aird Agricultural University, Rawalpindi, to help in modern agricultural technology transfer and our production will increase with the use of modern IT.

Mr Gardezi said that the objective of establishing the center is to promote digital and precision agriculture at the national level so that the farmers will be aware of the needs of their crops in real time.

Provincial Agriculture Minister said that high losses are being faced by Pakistan due to Climate Change.He maintained that the establishment of this center will be effective in bringing modern agricultural technology to the farmers.

He asked the vice-chancellors of the universities to facilitate the access of farmers to farms like this so that digital agriculture and precision agriculture can be popularized in Pakistan.

The provincial minister further said that by promoting modern agricultural technology and digital agriculture, Pakistan can not only become self-sufficient in agricultural production but also realize the dream of exporting agricultural products.

He congratulated Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University for organizing this center and emphasized on updating its data on back end on daily basis. On this occasion, the Provincial Minister congratulated Dr. Qamar-ul-Zaman, Vice-Chancellor of Pir Meher Ali Shah Agricultural University, Rawalpindi, for introducing modern digital and precision agriculture for the first time in Aird Agricultural University, Rawalpindi.

Syed Hussain Jahania Gardizi indicated allocation of appropriate funds for precision agriculture. Later, the provincial minister visited the smart farm at Koont district Chakwal and also reviewed the use of smart spray, drone technology and other precision farming.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Aird Agriculture. University Rawalpindi Qamar-ul-Zaman, Vice-Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad Dr. Iqar Ahmed Khan, agricultural scientists and a large number of progressive farmers were also present.

Previous articleImran links PTI’s return to Parliament with probe into diplomatic cipher
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Imran links PTI’s return to Parliament with probe into diplomatic cipher

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has expressed ‘conditional’ willingness to return to the National Assembly, saying that his party may...
Read more
NATIONAL

Fawad Chaudhry was planted to harm Imran Khan: claims Hamid Khan

ISLAMABAD: Founding member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hamid Khan on Saturday criticised party leader and former information minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, alleging that he...
Read more
NATIONAL

Balochistan flood toll rises to 322 as 12 more die: PDMA

QUETTA: The death toll from floods in Balochistan reached 322 with 12 more reported deaths on Saturday, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported. According...
Read more
NATIONAL

PPP’s Nafisa Shah shares video of men wading through deep flood water in Khairpur

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MNA Nafisa Shah on Saturday shared a video of men wading through deep flood water in district Khairpur's Talpur...
Read more
NATIONAL

CM constitutes committee to resolve public grievances about illegal housing schemes

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Saturday took stern notice regarding the increasing complaints of the people about the illegal housing schemes...
Read more
NATIONAL

Miftah, Dar together can’t fix economy: Sh Rashid

RAWALPINDI: Former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Saturday said that even with collective efforts, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and Ishaq Dar cannot fix the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PPP’s Nafisa Shah shares video of men wading through deep flood...

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MNA Nafisa Shah on Saturday shared a video of men wading through deep flood water in district Khairpur's Talpur...

CM constitutes committee to resolve public grievances about illegal housing schemes

Messi scores twice as Argentina down Honduras

Wang Yi, Blinken discuss challenges to Sino-US relations

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.