Gardezi inaugurates Agri Center to achieve high production targets

RAWALPINDI: Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi, Minister for Agriculture, Punjab, inaugurated Precision Agriculture Center here at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Aird Agricultural University, Rawalpindi, to help in modern agricultural technology transfer and our production will increase with the use of modern IT.

Mr Gardezi said that the objective of establishing the center is to promote digital and precision agriculture at the national level so that the farmers will be aware of the needs of their crops in real time.

Provincial Agriculture Minister said that high losses are being faced by Pakistan due to Climate Change.He maintained that the establishment of this center will be effective in bringing modern agricultural technology to the farmers.

He asked the vice-chancellors of the universities to facilitate the access of farmers to farms like this so that digital agriculture and precision agriculture can be popularized in Pakistan.

The provincial minister further said that by promoting modern agricultural technology and digital agriculture, Pakistan can not only become self-sufficient in agricultural production but also realize the dream of exporting agricultural products.

He congratulated Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University for organizing this center and emphasized on updating its data on back end on daily basis. On this occasion, the Provincial Minister congratulated Dr. Qamar-ul-Zaman, Vice-Chancellor of Pir Meher Ali Shah Agricultural University, Rawalpindi, for introducing modern digital and precision agriculture for the first time in Aird Agricultural University, Rawalpindi.

Syed Hussain Jahania Gardizi indicated allocation of appropriate funds for precision agriculture. Later, the provincial minister visited the smart farm at Koont district Chakwal and also reviewed the use of smart spray, drone technology and other precision farming.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Aird Agriculture. University Rawalpindi Qamar-ul-Zaman, Vice-Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad Dr. Iqar Ahmed Khan, agricultural scientists and a large number of progressive farmers were also present.