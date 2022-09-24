NATIONAL

CM constitutes committee to resolve public grievances about illegal housing schemes

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Saturday took stern notice regarding the increasing complaints of the people about the illegal housing schemes and constituted a special committee to review the matters in that regard. Principal Secretary to CM Punjab Muhammad Khan Bhatti had issued a notification about the constitution of a committee.

The CM would be the head of the committee and Adviser to CM Amir Saeed Rawn, Secretary Housing (Committee Secretary), Secretary Local Government, Director General Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and the deputy commissioners concerned would be members of the committee. The special committee will be authorised to include any officer in the committee.

The committee would category wise identify the total number of illegal housing societies and would also review the housing societies being made without the approval of competent authority with poor planning and having land issues. The committee after reviewing the present rules and regulations would submit its recommendations and proposals. The special committee would propose a comprehensive solution of the problems being faced by the residents of the unapproved and illegal housing societies.

