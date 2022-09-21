NATIONAL

SCCI decries long-hour unscheduled outages in KP

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Wednesday expressed grave concern over unscheduled long-hour electricity loadshedding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, asking Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (Pesco) to stop the outages being conducted in name of load management forthwith.

Chairing a joint meeting of industrialists and traders here at the chamber on Wednesday, SCCI President Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad said all sectors have adversely been affected by the unannounced excessive power outages being carried out in all sectors by Pesco.

SCCI Senior vice president Imran Khan Mohmand, vice president Javed Akhtar, a large number of industrialists and trading community leaders and exporters attended the meeting.

Hasnain Khurshid said industrial and commercial activities have come to a standstill owing to worst outages.

It is making it difficult to run multiple industries and businesses due to excessive power outages, he added.

The SCCI chief noted that the country’s economy is currently passing through a difficult phase of history.

Adding to miseries of businessmen in the prevailing circumstances is equally tantamount to further push the country’s economy towards a complete collapse, Hasnain Khurshid said.

The chamber president said electricity is being utilized in industries as raw material.

He warned if the electricity couldn’t be available to industries then it would bring further negative impacts on local economy, exports and businesses.

Khurshid, on the occasion, strongly condemned the frequent increase in power tariffs, saying that KP is producing low-cost electricity and buying at the highest rate.

Despite the buying enormous rates, he added, electricity is unavailable to consumers attached with all sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which was reflecting the present central coalition government’s anti-industries and business-hostile policy.

The SCCI’s chief urged the federal government to issue a directive to Pesco to halt unannounced excessive power outages and ensure smooth supply of electricity to industries and businesses forthwith, warning that if not do so, the SCCI along with the trading community would strongly protest against it.

 

 

Previous articleNo concept of forced marriage in Islam: Ashrafi
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

No concept of forced marriage in Islam: Ashrafi

KARACHI: Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Wednesday said that there was no concept of...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM appeals philanthropists to donate generously for provision of food to flood-affected children

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appealed philanthropists and baby food manufacturing companies to come forward and donate generously to provide food to...
Read more
NATIONAL

UNICEF renews $39mn flood appeal

ISLAMABAD: Devastating floods in Sindh have killed 10 more people in the past day, including four children, officials said Wednesday as the UN children’s...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP becomes first province to use drones for fighting crime, monitoring climate

PESHAWAR: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is exploring the potential of unmanned drones for aerial surveillance, security, or climate observance across the province to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Flood victims hit by disease outbreak amid stagnant water

KARACHI: Skin infections, diarrhoea and malaria are rampant in parts of flood-ravaged regions, killing 324 people, authorities said on Wednesday, adding the situation may...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan supports Turkey on core issues, says Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi has said Pakistan is further cementing brotherly relations with Turkey and Islamabad remained committed to supporting Ankara on its core...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

At-home Raducanu survives wobble to reach Korea Open last 16

SEOUL: Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu overcame a late wobble before defeating Japan's 126th-ranked Moyuka Uchijima in her opening match at the Korea...

PU delegation calls on HEC boss

Six reported killed as Iran protests spread over woman’s death

England’s FA calls for Qatar’s migrant workers to be compensated

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.