Sports

England beat Pakistan in T20I series opener

By Staff Report

KARACHI: England on Tuesday defeated Pakistan by six wickets in the first T20I of the seven-match series here at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The Englishmen were playing their first game on the shores of Pakistan in 17 years and they showed a great performance in all the departments. They chased down an easy target in the last over after restricting Pakistan to 158/7.

Earlier, England captain Moeen Ali won the toss and opted to bowl first. No Pakistani batsman could make an impact and wickets kept tumbling one after another after a good start.

Opener Mohammad Rizwan continued his good batting form with an attractive 46-ball 68 while skipper Babar Azam made 24-ball 31.

Iftikhar Ahmed scored 28 off 17 balls while no batters made contributions. Debutant England paceman Luke Wood finished with 3-24, while spinner Adil Rashid took 2-27.

In reply, Alex Hales played a watchful knock on his return to international cricket after three and a half years. The 33-year-old scored 40-ball 53 while Harry Brook made impressive 25-ball 42*.

Usman Qadir was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, bagging 2-36 while Shahnawaz Dahani and Haris Rauf claimed a wicket each.

Remember, Pakistan’s players were wearing a special kit in today’s game, which shows their names and numbers submerged in water, to show solidarity with victims of the recent devastating floods.

 

England’s players wore black armbands to tribute Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on September 8.

The remaining matches of the series are in Karachi (September 22, 23 and 25) and in Lahore (September 28, 30 and October 2).

Previous articleSecurity plan fined-tuned for Pak-Eng T20 series
Next articleShaukat Tarin to head PTI’s core team to prepare economic roadmap: Imran Khan
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

SriLankan great Jayawardena urges Babar to treat captaincy, batting separately

ISLAMABAD: Babar Azam, Pakistan's captain and star batter, has been in a rough patch of form recently which is a slight “concern” for Pakistan...
Read more
Sports

Hockey trials under PM Youth Talent Hunt begin in Mardan today

PESHAWAR: Women and Men hockey trials in connection with the Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif Youth Talent Hunt Program will be starting from September...
Read more
Sports

Sindh wins National T20 Cup 2022

MULTAN: The National T20 Cup 2022-23 ended in front of a jam-packed Multan Cricket Stadium with the Saud Shakeel-led Sindh winning the title for...
Read more
Sports

Ali returns to roots as England faces Pakistan in T20 series

KARACHI: Moeen Ali returns to his roots in Pakistan to lead England in a seven-match series as both nations fine-tune for next month’s T20...
Read more
Sports

French federation to review image rights agreement

PARIS: The French Football Federation said it will review its agreement on players' image rights following media reports that striker Kylian Mbappe had refused...
Read more
Sports

PHF announces 32-member camp for Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Monday announced a 32-member national hockey training camp for the preparation for Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup, taking...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Editorials

For Imran Khan, a tough journey ahead

Imran Khan does not have any principled differences with the Army. He is not opposed to military coups. In fact Ayub Khan remains one...

Tele-medicine project launched to facilitate AJK’s rural population

After the deluge

Shaukat Tarin to head PTI’s core team to prepare economic roadmap: Imran Khan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.