NATIONAL

CM Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo invites JUI-F to join Balochistan govt

By Staff Report

QUETTA: Balochistan CM Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo has invited Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) to join Balochistan government, sources said on Monday.

Balochistan CM Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo held a meeting with JUI-F Balochistan Ameer, Maulana Abdul Wasay in Quetta late on Sunday night.

During the meeting, CM Bizenjo invited JUI-F to join the provincial government and held consultation with him.

The JUI-F Balochistan leader has initially informed party Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman about the CM’s invitation. However, Maulana Fazlur Rehman has sought time to consult the central party leaders.

Earlier, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman blasted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over adopting a failed policy which increased risks for the coalition government, said sources.

Staff Report

