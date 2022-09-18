NATIONAL

PAF rescue, rehab operations in full swing in flood-hit areas

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) rescue, relief and rehabilitation operations are in full swing in flood affected areas of KP, Sindh, Balochistan and South Punjab.

The PAF personnel had been working round the clock for the well-being and timely provision of basic necessities of food, shelter, drinking water and medical assistance to the flood victims, said a PAF news release.

In the last 24 hours, relief goods including 20,060 packs of cooked food, 8,851 water bottles, and 2,520 ration packs were distributed amongst the needy families of Rajanpur, Mitiari, Talhar, Machi, Bolani, Lashari, Norwah, Machka, Gharo, Jati, Kodario, Hajipur, Chuhar Jamali, Mirpur Khas, Saindad Village, Village Balu, Jhaal Magsi, Basti Sher Muhammad, Lakhra, Matyari, Saeedabad Shahdadkot, Sohbatpur, Basti Jageer Gabool, Fazilpur, and Allah Waraio Jamali.

The PAF emergency response teams also provided assistance to the flood affectees of Nasserabad, Jhal Maghsi, Jacobabad, Khyarvi, Sindhri, Sanghar, Goth Ismail, Kumhar, Sargal, Pholari, Dadu, Pagadar Shah, Mian Pota, Pashin, Qila Abdullah, Qilla Saifullaha, Thul, Sehwan, Nawab Shah, Sakrand, Esabhatti, Sukkur, Pir Patho, Uthal, Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, Talhar, Nawakilli, Gulistan Killi Saleh and Killi Habib-zai.

Moreover, free medical camps established by PAF were constantly providing free medical facilities to the locals. 489 patients were attended by medical teams of PAF deployed in field hospitals in the last 24 hours.

 

Staff Report

NATIONAL

