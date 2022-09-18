NATIONAL

SC to hear pleas against Khusru Bakhtiar, Hashim Jawan Bakhat on Wednesday

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court would hear a petition against former federal minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusru Bakhtiar and former provincial finance minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakhat regarding their assets beyond means on Wednesday (September 21).

A three-member bench comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Ayesha A Malik would hear the appeal against the Islamabad High Court (IHC)’s verdict.

The IHC had dismissed Muhammad Ahsan Abid’s writ petition against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders.

Ahsan Abid is voter of NA-177 Rahim Yar Khan and had contested general elections from the same constituency and he had filed an appeal in the Supreme Court under Article 185 (3) of Constitution against the IHC in December 2020.

Ahsan Abid submitted he had filed a quo warranto writ petition under Article 199 of the Constitution in IHC, which was dismissed on 20-10-2020.

