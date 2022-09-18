NATIONAL

Army, admin continue relief operation in flood-hit areas

By Staff Report

QUETTA: The government, Pakistan Army, civil administration and other welfare organizations are all out to undertake relief and rehabilitation efforts in the flood-ravaged areas of Balochistan.

According to a handout issued by the ISPR, relief operation is in full swing in the flood-hit areas, including Quetta, Duki, Loralai, Pishin, Qila Saifullah, Bolan, Sibi, Dera Bugti, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Awaran, Dera Murad Jamali, Jhal Magsi, Jafarabad, Nasirabad, and Sohabatpur.

As many as 14 relief camps are functioning in the flood affected areas of Kohlu, Sibi, Dera Murad Jamali, Nasirabad, Sohabatpur and Jhal Magsi where cooked food, ration and medical treatment are being provided to the flood-stricken people.

“Cooked food was distributed to 1,350 flood victims in Sibi and Dera Bugti. Ration packets were also delivered by helicopters to the flood-affected areas,” the handout said.

It further read that a total of 9,783 bottles of water were provided to 3,414 people in Quetta, Pishin, Loralai, Dukki, Qila Saifullah Bolan, Dera Bugti, Khuzdar, Awaran, Jafarabad, Nasirabad, Jhal Magsi, Dera Murad Jamali, and Sohabpur during the last 24 hours.

On behalf of Pakistan Army and FC Balochistan, eight collection points have been established in Quetta, Chaman, Noshki, and Dalbandin for the flood victims while the recovery and rehabilitation of the flood victims is also ongoing.

A series of free medical camps are also being established in the flood-affected districts to protect the victims from infectious diseases.

During the last 24 hours, 47 free medical camps were organized by Pakistan Army, FC Balochistan and PDMA in which 4,646 patients were treated and free medicines were provided.

Likewise efforts of Pak Army and FC are going on along with the civil administration to restore the means of transportation.

All the highways of Balochistan have been fully opened for traffic while the National Highway Authority, Pakistan Army, FC Balochistan, Pakistan Coast Guard and Civil Administration are busy to maintain the flow of traffic on national highways.

Staff Report

