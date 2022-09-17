Opinion

Bulging Pockets

By Editor's Mail
The flood in Khairpur Nathan Shah could have been stopped from entering the main city had effective steps been taken in time. The residents had to rush to safer places, leaving their precious assets behind. What is more disturbing is that provincial officials, who are said to be receiving funds under various heads, are seemingly lining their own pockets. The entire process of distribution of funds needs to be monitored in order to ensure that funds and relief goods do end up in the right hands.

Faizan Raza

Larkana

