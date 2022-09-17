The lack of efficiency on the part of district administration in Naushahro Feroze is appalling. Floodwater has put thousands of local residents at risk, and community members have tried approaching the local authorities and influential individuals with rescue pleas, but no one has responded. The people had to build a temporary embankment themselves to protect their fields and houses. The villagers of Imam Abad and adjoining vicinities actually rented heavy machinery, but when they requested for funds earmarked for relief and rescue in every district, all they had to come across was deadly silence. The matter needs some attention.

Ashfak Ahmed Siyal

Moro