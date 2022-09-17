Opinion

Deadly Silence

By Editor's Mail
31
0

The lack of efficiency on the part of district administration in Naushahro Feroze is appalling. Floodwater has put thousands of local residents at risk, and community members have tried approaching the local authorities and influential individuals with rescue pleas, but no one has responded. The people had to build a temporary embankment themselves to protect their fields and houses. The villagers of Imam Abad and adjoining vicinities actually rented heavy machinery, but when they requested for funds earmarked for relief and rescue in every district, all they had to come across was deadly silence. The matter needs some attention.

Ashfak Ahmed Siyal

Moro

Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

Whither food security?

