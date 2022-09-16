NATIONAL

King Salman Relief Centre launches relief campaign for flood victims in Pakistan

By Staff Report

King Salman Relief Centre has launched campaign “The Saudi People’s Campaign for the Relief of Flood Victims in Pakistan” by establishing Air Bridge to carry out relief operations

King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has sent 02 Aeroplanes carrying Tents, Blankets, NFI’s, Food and Dates which provide urgent and immediate relief to the flood affected people.

H.E. Nawaf Saeed Almalkiy Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan along with Dr khalid M. Al-othmani Director King Salman Relief Pakistan office visited flood hit areas which were totally cutoffs at (sehwan shareef) and distributed relief among affectees with Pakistan Army.

The relief items which are received through the Air Cargo will help as an immediate relief to the flood affected people living in all the provinces of Pakistan.

This relief package will be beneficial for quick and early relief for the Victims and will be distributed in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Previous articleSC serves notices on centre, investigators in Gill’s plea against torture
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

SC serves notices on centre, investigators in Gill’s plea against torture

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday issued notices to federal government and investigators along with relevant record in a petition filed by PTI...
Read more
NATIONAL

Charred body of 24-year-old woman found in Peshawar graveyard

A charred body of a woman reportedly kidnapped and killed in Peshawar's Badaber area was found in the provincial capital on Friday. The 24-year-old daughter of a...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP Tourism Authority plans to return rest houses to relevant depts

Dozens of rest houses transferred to the Tourism and Culture Authority were closed for the past 03 and now a plan is under consideration...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt to hold talks with IFIs for floods assistance after damage assessment

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Finance and Revenue Dr. Ayesha Ghaus Pasha has said that the government will hold talks with International Financial Institutions (IFIs)...
Read more
NATIONAL

Scholars call for flood victims’ help in Friday sermons

ISLAMABAD: Ulema and Mashaykh belonging from all schools of thought called for flood victims’ help in their Friday sermons across the country. On the call...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM, Azerbaijan president express resolve for cooperation in trade, energy

SAMARKAND: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on Friday expressed their mutual resolve to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Govt to hold talks with IFIs for floods assistance after damage...

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Finance and Revenue Dr. Ayesha Ghaus Pasha has said that the government will hold talks with International Financial Institutions (IFIs)...

Scholars call for flood victims’ help in Friday sermons

PM, Azerbaijan president express resolve for cooperation in trade, energy

Afghan insurgent leader calls for new anti-Taliban ‘political’ front

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.