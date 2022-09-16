King Salman Relief Centre launches relief campaign for flood victims in Pakistan

King Salman Relief Centre has launched campaign “The Saudi People’s Campaign for the Relief of Flood Victims in Pakistan” by establishing Air Bridge to carry out relief operations

King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has sent 02 Aeroplanes carrying Tents, Blankets, NFI’s, Food and Dates which provide urgent and immediate relief to the flood affected people.

H.E. Nawaf Saeed Almalkiy Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan along with Dr khalid M. Al-othmani Director King Salman Relief Pakistan office visited flood hit areas which were totally cutoffs at (sehwan shareef) and distributed relief among affectees with Pakistan Army.

The relief items which are received through the Air Cargo will help as an immediate relief to the flood affected people living in all the provinces of Pakistan.

This relief package will be beneficial for quick and early relief for the Victims and will be distributed in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).