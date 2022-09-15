NATIONAL

Gates Foundation donates $7.5mn for flood victims

By Staff Report
Stranded people are evacuated along with their livestock from flood affected areas after heavy monsoon rains in Sukkur, Sindh province, on August 27, 2022. - Heavy rain pounded much of Pakistan on August 26 after the government declared an emergency to deal with monsoon flooding it said had affected more than 30 million people. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP) (Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON: Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, a charitable foundation run by Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates and his ex-wife Melinda Gates, announced $7.5 million in assistance for the flood victims in Pakistan, and repurposed its current grants to boost the rescue and relief efforts.

In a letter addressed to Pakistan’s ambassador in Washington, Masood Khan, Christopher Elias, president of the Global Development Division at the agency, said its polio programme would also support 1,200 healthcare camps being run by Aga Khan University in the districts most hit by the floods.

Furthermore, the foundation would put more support towards three maternity hospitals dealing with the largest burden of displaced women to expand midwifery care, and intrapartum services, the letter said.

Elias informed the ambassador the foundation has an active $4 million grant for the poor that are receiving food subsidies and emergency cash transfers in the flood-affected areas.

On behalf of the foundation, he expressed his “deepest sympathies” over the losses due to the unprecedented calamity. “This is indeed a tragedy of national proportions and one which has captured the attention of the world,” he wrote.

“Seeing the impact of the floods on your countrymen, their homes and their lands is greatly saddening.”

Ambassador Khan thanked the foundation for its support “at a time when the people of Pakistan needed it most”.

On August 26, the envoy wrote to Bill Gates, apprising him of the huge devastation wreaked by the floods.

“As we are managing this catastrophe and working tirelessly to alleviate the sufferings, the people of Pakistan would deeply appreciate your support for urgent humanitarian assistance.”

Previous articleGill freed on bail after weeks of detention in sedition case
Next articleSecond anti-Taliban tribal leader killed in Swat in week
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Japan donates $7 million in flood aid: Honorary CG

QUETTA: Honorary Consul General of Japan in Balochistan Syed Nadeem Alam Shah said the Japanese government has donated seven million US dollars for the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Death toll from floods nears 1,500: NDMA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's unprecedented floods, which have submerged huge swathes of the nation, have killed nearly 1,500 people, data showed on Thursday, as authorities looked...
Read more
NATIONAL

Key highway reopened to speed aid to flood victims

ISLAMABAD: Engineers and troops cleared a key highway Thursday that will enable aid workers to speed supplies to survivors of devastating floods that have...
Read more
NATIONAL

Second anti-Taliban tribal leader killed in Swat in week

PESHAWAR: A second member of a local state-allied peace committee was shot dead in the space of a week by unidentified gunmen in Charbagh...
Read more
NATIONAL

Gill freed on bail after weeks of detention in sedition case

ISLAMABAD: Shahbaz Gill, chief of staff to former prime minister Imran Khan, was granted bail on Thursday after months of detention while facing a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Authorities scrambles to deliver aid as flood death toll rises

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan scrambled to deliver aid to those most in need as the death toll from record-breaking floods in the nation rose further, with...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Death toll from floods nears 1,500: NDMA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's unprecedented floods, which have submerged huge swathes of the nation, have killed nearly 1,500 people, data showed on Thursday, as authorities looked...

Key highway reopened to speed aid to flood victims

Second anti-Taliban tribal leader killed in Swat in week

Gates Foundation donates $7.5mn for flood victims

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.