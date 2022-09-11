NATIONAL

Over 12.5mn homeless in flood-hit Sindh, says chief minister

By Staff Report

— Shah fears floodwater may take ‘three to six months’ to drain

KARACHI: Syed Murad Ali Shah, chief minister of Sindh, said the number of people rendered homeless by the devastating floods in Sindh has risen to over 12.5 million, adding the agriculture and livestock sectors suffered billions in losses.

He was speaking to the media after reciting a prayer and laying a floral wreath at the grave of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founding father, on his 74th death anniversary. Agha Siraj Durrani, acting governor of Sindh, was also present on the occasion.

Torrential rains and flooding have submerged a third of Pakistan and killed more than 1,400 people, including children, as the United Nations appealed for aid for what it described as an “unprecedented climate catastrophe.”

The country has received nearly 190 percent more rain than the 30-year average in the quarter through August, totalling 390.7 millimetres (15.38 inches). Sindh, with a population of 50 million, was hardest hit, getting 466 percent more rain than the 30-year average.

“It would take between three to six months to drain water from the flood-hit areas. Efforts were afoot to ensure the cultivation of wheat in November or December,” Shah told the press.

“In some areas, there is at least eight to 10 feet of water. Even in places where it is receding, the situation is not such that people can return,” he added, highlighting that the country had received unprecedented rainfall this year.

Even “the secretary general of the United Nations said he has never seen such destruction,” he remembered.

Earlier, Shah and Durrani paid homage to Jinnah. “We pay homage to the Quaid-i-Azam. We also pray for the freedom of the people of Kashmir,” Shah said.

Staff Report

NATIONAL

