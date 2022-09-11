PM thanks UN boss for ‘support’ to flood victims

— Guterres returns to New York as two-day visit ends

ISLAMABAD: The prime minister has thanked António Guterres, the secretary general of the United Nations, for the visit to Pakistan to lend “unprecedented support” to the victims of historic floods.

In a tweet, Shehbaz Sharif said Guterres’ tour was “critical” to raise global awareness about the tragedy.

He reiterated that Pakistan needed international support and financial help to deal with the tragedy of nightmarish proportions.

“A big thank you to Guterres for his unprecedented support of the flood victims. His two-day visit has been critical in raising awareness about the human tragedy. Deeply touched by his empathy and leadership. Pakistan needs global support to overcome this challenge,” Sharif wrote.

In a separate tweet, the prime minister said that during his visit to the flood-hit cities and camps under scorching heat, the top UN diplomat was overwhelmed by the scale of devastation that has engulfed Pakistan.

“His voice has become the voice of flood victims. The world should pay heed to what he said about climate change,” he added.

During his interactions with the press and representatives of provincial governments, Guterres said the world owed Pakistan “massive” help in recovering from the floods because the country bears less blame than many others for the climate crisis.

Months of heavy monsoon rains and flooding have killed over 1,400 people and affected 33 million while half a million people have become homeless. Planeloads of aid from the United States, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other countries have begun arriving, but Guterres said there is more to be done to help a country which contributes less than 1 percent of global emissions.

“We are heading into a disaster,” Guterres said. “We have waged war on nature and nature is tracking back and striking back in a devastating way. Today in Pakistan, tomorrow in any of your countries.”

Guterres left for the United States on Sunday. Murad Ali Shah, the chief minister of Sindh, saw him off at Karachi airport in the morning.

The trip came less than two weeks after the UN chief appealed for $160 million in emergency funding to help those affected by the deluge.

— With AP