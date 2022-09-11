NATIONAL

PM thanks UN boss for ‘support’ to flood victims

By Staff Report
SINDH, PAKISTAN - SEPTEMBER 10: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY â MANDATORY CREDIT - "PAKISTANI PRIME MINISTRY OFFICE / HANDOUT" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (C - L) and Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif (C - R) visit tent camps in the Larkana region of Sindh province, which was affected by Pakistan's flooding in Pakistan on September 10, 2022. (Photo by Pakistani Prime Ministry Office/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

— Guterres returns to New York as two-day visit ends

ISLAMABAD: The prime minister has thanked António Guterres, the secretary general of the United Nations, for the visit to Pakistan to lend “unprecedented support” to the victims of historic floods.

In a tweet, Shehbaz Sharif said Guterres’ tour was “critical” to raise global awareness about the tragedy.

He reiterated that Pakistan needed international support and financial help to deal with the tragedy of nightmarish proportions.

“A big thank you to Guterres for his unprecedented support of the flood victims. His two-day visit has been critical in raising awareness about the human tragedy. Deeply touched by his empathy and leadership. Pakistan needs global support to overcome this challenge,” Sharif wrote.

In a separate tweet, the prime minister said that during his visit to the flood-hit cities and camps under scorching heat, the top UN diplomat was overwhelmed by the scale of devastation that has engulfed Pakistan.

“His voice has become the voice of flood victims. The world should pay heed to what he said about climate change,” he added.

During his interactions with the press and representatives of provincial governments, Guterres said the world owed Pakistan “massive” help in recovering from the floods because the country bears less blame than many others for the climate crisis.

Months of heavy monsoon rains and flooding have killed over 1,400 people and affected 33 million while half a million people have become homeless. Planeloads of aid from the United States, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other countries have begun arriving, but Guterres said there is more to be done to help a country which contributes less than 1 percent of global emissions.

“We are heading into a disaster,” Guterres said. “We have waged war on nature and nature is tracking back and striking back in a devastating way. Today in Pakistan, tomorrow in any of your countries.”

Guterres left for the United States on Sunday. Murad Ali Shah, the chief minister of Sindh, saw him off at Karachi airport in the morning.

The trip came less than two weeks after the UN chief appealed for $160 million in emergency funding to help those affected by the deluge.

— With AP

Previous articleFloods interrupt education of 3.5mn children: UN
Next articleOver 12.5mn homeless in flood-hit Sindh, says chief minister
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Flooding triggers fresh migrations from Dadu

KARACHI: Thousands of panicked people have left Dadu, a densely-populated district in Sindh, following a fresh spell of floods, adding to the growing number...
Read more
KARACHI

Youth starved to death in Sindh city ravaged by floods

DADU: A flood-stricken young man in Khairpur Nathan Shah city of Dadu district has died after two days of thirst and hunger, it emerged on...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan to hold one day state mourning to mark Queen Elizabeth’s death

ISLAMABAD/LONDON: The government of Pakistan on Sunday announced one day of state mourning on September 12 as a mark of respect on the passing...
Read more
NATIONAL

Flood-ravaged nation bracing for secondary disasters

KARACHI: As floodwaters have started receding in various inundated areas across Pakistan, the country is bracing for a string of secondary disasters, which experts...
Read more
NATIONAL

Over 12.5mn homeless in flood-hit Sindh, says chief minister

-- Shah fears floodwater may take 'three to six months' to drain KARACHI: Syed Murad Ali Shah, chief minister of Sindh, said the number of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Floods interrupt education of 3.5mn children: UN

KARACHI: The devastating floods have interrupted the education of nearly 3.5 million children, the UN said in a report on Friday. The report, released when UN...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Over 12.5mn homeless in flood-hit Sindh, says chief minister

-- Shah fears floodwater may take 'three to six months' to drain KARACHI: Syed Murad Ali Shah, chief minister of Sindh, said the number of...

PM thanks UN boss for ‘support’ to flood victims

Floods interrupt education of 3.5mn children: UN

Two decades later, 9/11 self-professed mastermind awaits trial

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.