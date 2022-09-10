NATIONAL

FIA summons PTI leaders in prohibited funding case

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned several leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in the prohibited funding case for recording their statements.

According to details, the agency summoned PTI leader Arshad Dad on September 14 to record his statement in the prohibited funding case.

Meanwhile, the party’s finance adviser Siraj Ahmed was also summoned on September 14 to address questions during the ongoing probe. Moreover, PTI’s secretary finance Sardar Azhar Tariq, Atif Khan and Jamal Ansari were summoned on September 13 to record their statements.

FIA started investigating the PTI prohibited funding case after the verdict of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). A six-member probe team was formed by the intelligence agency.

 

