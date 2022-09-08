Anderson and Broad targeting Ashes, says Stokes

LONDON: England’s all-time leading test wicket takers James Anderson and Stuart Broad have a new lease on life in the dressing room and are aiming to play in next year’s Ashes series against Australia, captain Ben Stokes said.

Anderson, 40, and Broad, 36, were part of the side that suffered a 4-0 defeat in Australia in the last Ashes before both were omitted from the three-match series in West Indies where England lost 1-0.