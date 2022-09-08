Women stranded in floods take risky trips to give birth

The director of the hospital, Moinuddin Siddiqui, said medical teams were visiting camps to give pregnant women necessary medicines.

“Those who are full-term pregnant, we advise them not to deliver their babies at camps at any cost,” Siddiqui said.

“No doubt, the floods are likely to increase the chances of infant and maternal mortality,” he added.

At the hospital, another expectant mother, 32-year-old Dilshad Allahwarayo, had also arrived by boat.

“I was having labour pains when the floods came,” she said.

‘UNIMAGINABLE DAMAGE’

UN Population Fund (UNFPA) acting representative for Pakistan Dr. Bakhtior Kadirov said his organisation was worried about the tens of thousands of pregnant women in affected areas.

UNFPA’s latest assessment is that 138,000 women in need of humanitarian assistance due to the floods are pregnant and 40,000 are expected to deliver their babies in September.

The UNFPA is racing to reach those due to give birth this month, working with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the UN’s children agency (UNICEF) to send out mobile teams and set up temporary hospitals in camps.

Medics are particularly concerned about women who cannot access medical care in time who have complications requiring delivery via caesarean sections or those who develop post-partum haemorrhaging, both of which can be deadly or result in disability without access to specialised healthcare.

Even before the flooding, nationally 186 women died per 100,000 live births, according to official figures.

That rises to 224 per 100,000 births in Sindh province, where the Mallahs live, and 298 maternal deaths per 100,000 births in Balochistan, the other hardest hit province.

“One of the issues is that even prior to the flood the maternal mortality rate was high,” Kadirov said.

“The damage to health facilities and infrastructure is unimaginable, which is putting the lives of pregnant women at great risk,” he added.