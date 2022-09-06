Sports

Parents say Arshdeep laughing at storm over dropped catch against Pakistan

By Agencies
KHARAR, INDIA - MAY 24: Cricketer Arshdeep Singh with his family at his Kharar residence, on May 24, 2022 in Kharar, India. Arshdeep Singh has been included in the 18-member squad for the upcoming five-match T20I home series against South Africa. (Photo by Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

AMRITSAR: Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh’s parents have quoted the cricketer as saying he was “laughing” at the messages received after Sunday’s clash between Pakistan and India, adding that the incident had only “given him more confidence”, Indian media reported.

Singh incurred the wrath of many social media users when he dropped a simple catch in the closing stages of a tense India-Pakistan match during the ongoing Asia Cup.

His Wikipedia page was also edited to link him to a Sikh freedom movement, which prompted India to summon the executives of the online encyclopedia.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Darshan Singh and Baljeet Kaur, Singh’s parents, said they spoke to Arshdeep before boarding a flight from Dubai to Chandigarh and were relieved to hear that the cricketer had taken the criticism on the chin.

The pair had attended Sunday’s match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium

“His exact words were, ‘I am laughing at all these tweets and messages. I am only going to take positives from it. This incident has only given me more confidence’,” Darshan quoted his son as saying.

“Arshdeep told us that the whole Indian team is supporting him,” Baljeet told the publication.

Darshan also talked about how he felt as a parent in the current scenario.

“As a parent, it feels really bad. He is only 23. I don’t want to say much about trolls. You can’t shut everyone’s mouth. Without fans, there is no game. There are some who stand by you no matter what and others who can’t digest a single loss. But at the end of the day, only one team can win,” he said.

Talking about Sunday’s match, he said Sunday’s “scapegoat” could have been from the Pakistan team if the roles were reversed.

“It could have been Fakhar Zaman because of the catch he dropped and the misfield at the end of India’s innings. Every cricketer wants to win the game for his country. No one plays to lose. Arshdeep will only get mentally stronger after this,” Darshan told the publication.

The cricketer’s mother, however, was looking at the silver lining in the whole situation.

“Those who are abusing Arsh must have high hopes from him. They are saying all these things out of emotion. When he does well, all these things will be forgotten,” the report quoted Baljeet as saying.

Previous articleFlood-hit Sindh works to prevent overflow of Manchar Lake
Next articleStudents return to China under new visa policy
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

India summons Wikipedia officials over cricketer biography tweak

NEW DELHI: India has summoned executives of Wikipedia after a national cricketer's page on the online encyclopedia was edited following a match with rival...
Read more
Sports

Sinner into US Open quarter-finals

NEW YORK: Italy's Jannik Sinner reached a Grand Slam quarter-final for the third time this season after beating unseeded Ilya Ivashka in five sets...
Read more
Sports

Fear of failure spurs Berrettini into US Open quarter-finals

NEW YORK: Fit-again Matteo Berrettini says the fear factor helped spur him into the US Open quarter-finals as his impressive recent run of Grand...
Read more
Sports

KP, Balochistan record wins in National T20 Cup

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa downed Southern Punjab by seven wickets while Balochistan outplayed Northern by 19 runs in their respective Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup...
Read more
Sports

Hafeez urges India to stop ‘humiliating’ Arshdeep for dropped catch

-- Cricketer's Wikipedia page edited to link him to Khalistan Movement  DUBAI: With Arshdeep Singh falling victim to vicious online trolling after India's defeat to...
Read more
Sports

Kyrgios at same level as Djokovic and Nadal, says Medvedev

NEW YORK: Danill Medvedev said Nick Kyrgios is playing at such a high level that he merits comparison with Grand Slam heavyweights Novak Djokovic...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Besieged by floods, nation quietly commemorates 1965 war

-- PM, president pay rich tributes to 'valiant' army, 'brave' nation -- Chief says the day symbolises army's 'unwavering resolve' to defend Pakistan ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister...

Ample world rice supplies to cushion impact of Pakistan crop losses

IHC bins petition seeking contempt probe against Fawad

India summons Wikipedia officials over cricketer biography tweak

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.