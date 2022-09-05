NATIONAL

Ban on broadcast of Imran’s speeches: PEMRA ordered to follow SC guidelines

By Staff Report
A television broadcasts live footage of Imran Khan, Pakistan's prime minister, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on Friday, April 8, 2022. Khan addresses the country on Friday evening after the Supreme Court overturned his plan to hold an election, a move that could bring the opposition to power within days. Photographer: Asad Zaidi/Bloomberg via Getty Images

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday wrapped up a petition challenging a ban on live telecast of former prime minister Imran Khan’s speeches and directed Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to act per the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court in this regard.

During a hearing chaired by the chief justice of the high court, Athar Minallah, a counsel for PEMRA said the purpose of issuing show-cause was to ensure a delay in the live broadcast of addresses.

“Our direction was not for a particular politician,” the counsel said.

The chief justice said the PEMRA should act according to the rules and the court would not intervene in its operations. “Are you satisfied with the last order of the court,” the chief justice asked and on receiving an affirmative reply, wrapped up the case.

Earlier during the hearing, a lawyer for Khan drew the ire of the bench for his remarks against the appointment of the military’s leader. “Which way you are moving? [sic] Why are you damaging the state institutions,” the court remarked.

“You are making it difficult for yourself through such remarks. What message are you giving to the world through these statements?” the court asked, adding that even remarks do not fall under Article 19 of the Constitution which endorses the right to freedom of speech.

The court remarked that every citizen is bound to act as per law and such remarks will have repercussions and political leaders should give statements keeping in view that they would also leave an impact on their followers.

“You should not expect a relief from court over such actions,” the bench warned.

Previous articleHafeez urges India to stop ‘humiliating’ Arshdeep for dropped catch
Next articleMore evacuations as water level in Sindh lake continues to rise
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan looks forward to grasp opportunities under RCEP for better future

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) is a ray of hope for developing countries aiming to turn green & clean goals into concrete action...
Read more
NATIONAL

MPA Ahmed Daraishak to build 1,000 homes from his own pocket for flood hit people

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Sardar Ahmed Ali Daraishak announced to construct 1,000 houses costing Rs 120 million for flood affectees from his own pocket. Talking to...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM emphasizes constructive, sustained Pak-US engagement based on mutual respect

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday while expressing satisfaction at the upward trajectory in Pakistan-US relationship, underlined the need for a constructive and sustained...
Read more
NATIONAL

Opposition parliamentarians for increasing cost of ADP 2022-23 for education sector

In an unprecedented move, Members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly from opposition parties’ on Monday presented shadow budget recommendations for increasing allocation against Elementary...
Read more
NATIONAL

Gov’t will protect journalists’ rights: CJ Minallah

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned the hearing on a petition of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) related to the grievances...
Read more
NATIONAL

More evacuations as water level in Sindh lake continues to rise

-- Manchar Lake cut displaced 100,000 people: minister's estimate -- 128,000 pregnant women in need of care, 42,00 due by year-end  KARACHI: After the government in...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Gov’t will protect journalists’ rights: CJ Minallah

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned the hearing on a petition of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) related to the grievances...

China accuses Washington of cyberspying on university

Two Russian embassy staff killed in Kabul suicide attack

Liz Truss named as Britain’s next prime minister

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.