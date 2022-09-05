Ban on broadcast of Imran’s speeches: PEMRA ordered to follow SC guidelines

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday wrapped up a petition challenging a ban on live telecast of former prime minister Imran Khan’s speeches and directed Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to act per the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court in this regard.

During a hearing chaired by the chief justice of the high court, Athar Minallah, a counsel for PEMRA said the purpose of issuing show-cause was to ensure a delay in the live broadcast of addresses.

“Our direction was not for a particular politician,” the counsel said.

The chief justice said the PEMRA should act according to the rules and the court would not intervene in its operations. “Are you satisfied with the last order of the court,” the chief justice asked and on receiving an affirmative reply, wrapped up the case.

Earlier during the hearing, a lawyer for Khan drew the ire of the bench for his remarks against the appointment of the military’s leader. “Which way you are moving? [sic] Why are you damaging the state institutions,” the court remarked.

“You are making it difficult for yourself through such remarks. What message are you giving to the world through these statements?” the court asked, adding that even remarks do not fall under Article 19 of the Constitution which endorses the right to freedom of speech.

The court remarked that every citizen is bound to act as per law and such remarks will have repercussions and political leaders should give statements keeping in view that they would also leave an impact on their followers.

“You should not expect a relief from court over such actions,” the bench warned.