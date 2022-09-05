Sports

Hafeez urges India to stop ‘humiliating’ Arshdeep for dropped catch

By Monitoring Report
India's Arshdeep Singh celebrates after dismissing Hong Kong's Yasim Murtaza (not pictured) during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Hong Kong at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on August 31, 2022. (Photo by Surjeet Yadav / AFP) (Photo by SURJEET YADAV/AFP via Getty Images)

— Cricketer’s Wikipedia page edited to link him to Khalistan Movement 

DUBAI: With Arshdeep Singh falling victim to vicious online trolling after India’s defeat to Pakistan in their Sunday Super 4 stage opener of the Asia Cup, Mohammad Hafeez rushed to the 23-year-old’s defence.

The “professor” urged cricket fans in India to stop humiliating the pacer, 23, for his dropped catch of middle-order batsman Asif Ali during the 18th over of the nerve-shredding chase.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “My request to all Indian team fans. In sports, we make mistakes as we [are] human. Please don’t humiliate anyone on these mistakes. @arshdeepsinghh”.

Responding to the tweet, one Kamran Malik from Pakistan said: “It needs a broader mindset to understand this, which clearly is missing here. Feeling sorry for Arshdeep.”

The pacer also secured support from India legend Harbhajan Singh, who slammed trolls for their “cheap” remarks.

The former cricketer tweeted: “Stop criticising young @arshdeepsinghh No one drops the catch purposely.

We are proud of our boys. Pakistan played better. Shame on such people who are putting our own guys down by saying cheap things on this platform bout Arsh(deep) and the team. Arsh is gold.”

For their next Super 4 stage fixture, India will face Sri Lanka on Tuesday in Dubai. Meanwhile, Pakistan will play Afghanistan on Wednesday in Sharjah.

KHALISTAN LINK

After India lost to Pakistan on Sunday night, Singh’s Wikipedia page was vandalised to claim he was linked to the Khalistan Movement. The movement is an aggressive campaign seeking to create a homeland for Sikhs by establishing a sovereign state, called Khalistan.

According to the edit history of the page, an unregistered user replaced the words “India” with “Khalistan” at several locations on the profile at 12:08 am Pakistan Standard Time (PST), Hindustan Times reported.

This user also edited his name to first read “Major Arshdeep Singh Langra” and, a minute later, to “Major Arshdeep Singh Bajwa”. They also made some random changes to Singh’s game statistics.

The user also replaced the word India with Khalistan in links cited to support claims on the page, leading to a purported Times of Khalistan newspaper that does not exist.

Previous articleBISP assistance for flood victims more than doubled
Next articleBan on broadcast of Imran’s speeches: PEMRA ordered to follow SC guidelines
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Kyrgios at same level as Djokovic and Nadal, says Medvedev

NEW YORK: Danill Medvedev said Nick Kyrgios is playing at such a high level that he merits comparison with Grand Slam heavyweights Novak Djokovic...
Read more
Sports

India’s Kohli says ‘excitement back’ after Asia Cup fifties

DUBAI: India's Virat Kohli said on Sunday he is enjoying his game again after he hit form with successive half-centuries in the Asia Cup...
Read more
Sports

Rizwan stars as Pakistan edge India in Asia Cup thriller

DUBAI: Mohammad Rizwan hit an attacking 71 as Pakistan beat India by five wickets in a last-over Super Four thriller at the Asia Cup...
Read more
Sports

Bagnaia wins San Marino MotoGP for fourth straight victory

MISANO ADRIATICO, ITALY: Italy's Francesco Bagnaia won the San Marino MotoGP on Sunday to claim his fourth straight premier class triumph and close in...
Read more
Sports

Six-member Pak team to feature in Int’l Bowling WC

ISLAMABAD: A six-member Pakistan tenpin bowling team would compete in the International Bowling Federation (IBF) World Cup 2022. According to Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF)...
Read more
Sports

Verstappen wins fourth race in a row at Dutch Grand Prix

ZANDVOORT, NETHERLANDS: World champion Max Verstappen won a fourth straight race at his home Dutch Grand Prix with Mercedes’ George Russell in second at...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

China accuses Washington of cyberspying on university

BEIJING: China on Monday accused Washington of breaking into computers at a university that US officials say does military research, adding to complaints by...

Two Russian embassy staff killed in Kabul suicide attack

Liz Truss named as Britain’s next prime minister

More evacuations as water level in Sindh lake continues to rise

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.