AIIB delegation meets P&D chairman

By News Desk

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) delegation comprising four members led by Ms. Supee Teravaninthorn Director General, Infrastructure Investment Department, Region-2 (AIIB) met with Chairman of Planning and Development Board, Abdullah Khan Sumbal here at P&D Complex on Monday.

During the meeting, the Chair reviewed in detail about two AIIB projects in Punjab including Lahore Water and Wastewater Management Project and Punjab Provincial Highway Project. The chair also discussed about government’s development priorities and initiatives to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and also the support of AIIB through infrastructure investments in achieving these goals.

During the meeting, Senior Investment Operations Specialist AIIB Ghufran Shafi briefed the chair about the Lahore Water and Wastewater Management Project and the key actions needed to finalize the IVS report, and making available the additional budget for land and associated compensation.

He briefed about Punjab Sustainable Highway Project and how it would contribute to enhancing facilities to commuters, road users and rural economic growth in Punjab province.

AIIB Director General Ms. Supee Teravaninthorn appreciated the efforts of the government of the Punjab and highlighted the importance of infrastructure development projects in Punjab. She further stated about the current monsoon flood that caused widespread countrywide destruction including Punjab. AIIB is currently taking stock of the situation and collecting information to assist the government of Pakistan in immediate relief and post-disaster reconstruction efforts.

The meeting was also attended by Member Water & ID, Additional Secretary P&D Board, Assistant Chief UD & ECA, P&D Board and senior officials.

News Desk

