World

Obama: president, Nobel laureate, and now an Emmy winner

By AFP
EDGARTOWN, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 05: Barack Obama speaks during the premiere of Netflix's Descendant during the Martha's Vineyard African-American Film Festival at MV Performing Arts Center on August 05, 2022 in Edgartown, Massachusetts. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Netflix)

WASHINGTON: Hollywood newcomer Barack Obama was awarded an Emmy for narrating his Netflix documentary series “Our Great National Parks,” the Television Academy announced Saturday.

The former two-term US president had already won a pair of Grammy Awards — for audio versions of his memoirs “The Audacity of Hope” and “Dreams from My Father” — so he now only needs an Oscar and a Tony to complete the estimable EGOT.

According to an Entertainment Weekly tracker, only 17 people have achieved an EGOT, including Mel Brooks, Whoopie Goldberg, Audrey Hepburn and — most recently — Jennifer Hudson.

One other president had already been awarded an Emmy — Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1956 — although his was an honorary award.

After leaving office in 2017, both Obama and his wife Michelle have each written best-selling memoirs, and in addition to their non-profit foundation, have established a production company which has inked a major deal with Netflix, reportedly worth tens of millions of dollars.

Their company’s first documentary for the streaming service, “American Factory,” won the Oscar for best documentary feature and an Emmy for directing, though the awards went to the filmmakers and not to the Obamas themselves.

Obama’s successor to the presidency, Donald Trump, did not win an Emmy for his reality competition show “The Apprentice,” although he was nominated twice.

Obama also received the Nobel Peace Prize after his 2008 presidential election win, for his “extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples.”

Previous articleEpaper_22-09-04 LHR
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

New York polio case stirs fear, vaccine push

When Brittany Strickland heard that the United States recorded its first polio case in almost a decade, she was "deathly scared" -- the 33-year-old...
Read more
World

Russia says it foiled Ukrainian attempt to seize nuclear plant

MOSCOW: Ukrainian forces attempted to capture the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in an attack on the facility on Friday night, Russia's defence ministry said...
Read more
World

Fuel leak delays preparations for NASA rocket launch

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, UNITED STATES: As NASA on Saturday resumed its second effort to get its new 30-story rocket off the ground and send...
Read more
World

Hindutva goons assault Imam masjid, force him to chant Hindu slogan in UP

LUCKHNOW: Hindutva goons assaulted the imam of a mosque and forced him to chant Hindu religious slogan in the Ghaziabad city of the Indian...
Read more
World

Senior journalist returns Basavashree Award over Murugha Mutt sexual abuse case

NEW DELHI: Senior journalist and founder of People's Archive of Rural India (PARI) Network, P Sainath, returned the Basavashree Award conferred on him by...
Read more
World

Ousted Sri Lanka leader faces arrest calls after return

COLOMBO: Deposed Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa faced calls for his arrest Saturday after returning home from self-imposed exile under the protection of his...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Imran stresses more dams, drainage system to avoid floods

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday visited flood-hit areas in Rojhan city of Rajanpur district and again reiterated the...

PM prods Discos to restore power supply on war-footing in flood-hit areas

Is India’s Hindu Nationalism compatible with its secular democracy

PM reassures federal govt’s support to Sindh in relief, rescue efforts

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.