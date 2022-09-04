World

MoU signed to strengthen Sino-Pak coop in buffalo business

By Agencies

BEIJING: Royal Group, China, and JW Holdings, Pakistan, in the spirit to enhance cooperation in buffalo business between the two countries, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) as a side event of the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Sunday.

According to the MoU, the two companies will deepen cooperation in buffalo farm building, buffalo dairy products deep-processing and other related projects.

“We and JW Holdings will jointly invest USD 100 million, to develop buffalo breeding and buffalo milk and meat products processing industry in Pakistan, build a number of modern large-scale buffalo disease-free pastures, dairy processing plants and slaughterhouses, and jointly promote and sell buffalo milk and meat products produced in Pakistan to ASEAN countries and the Middle East region,” said Teng Cuijin, deputy president of Royal Cell Biotechnology Corp., while taking an exclusive interview with CEN.

Also, “we will deepen cooperation in research and development of buffalo germplasm, standardized feeding and deep processing of dairy products,” she told the reporter, adding that Royal Group has accelerated the implementation of its cooperation project with Pakistan’s buffalo business since 2021.

As per Teng, the project is based in Punjab, one of Pakistan’s major agricultural provinces that enjoys a similar climate with south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, in which Royal Group is based. And that, she added, makes it more feasible when introducing quality Pakistani buffalo germplasm to China.

Pakistan itself is a big animal husbandry country. “They have a quality germplasm of buffalo, but they mainly raise them in a free-range way. While China has rich experience in buffalo farming, management and intensive production, which can be shared with our Pakistani friends,” Teng told CEN.

With the signing of the MoU, “we will train local talents, improve local agricultural technology and promote the development of local industries in Pakistan.

At the same time, the introduction of quality germplasm from Pakistan to China will promote the development and upgrading of China’s dairy industry,” Teng Cuijin pinpointed.

Themed “cooperate for better development, innovate for a greener future,” the 2022 CIFTIS is co-hosted by Ministry of Commerce, China and the Beijing municipal government.

It is a crucial platform for China to expand opening-up, deepen cooperation and pioneer innovation, which has made a positive contribution to promoting the development of the global services industry and services trade.

Agencies

