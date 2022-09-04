Sports

Bagnaia wins San Marino MotoGP for fourth straight victory

By Agencies

MISANO ADRIATICO, ITALY: Italy’s Francesco Bagnaia won the San Marino MotoGP on Sunday to claim his fourth straight premier class triumph and close in on championship leader Fabio Quartararo.

Ducati rider Bagnaia pipped Enea Bastianini in a thrilling win at Misano Adriatico which moved him to within 30 points of reigning world champion Quartararo, who finished fifth. He moves into second spot in the championship standings ahead of Aleix Espargaro after the Spaniard finished a place behind Yamaha rider Quartararo.

Aprilia rider Espargaro is 33 points behind Quartararo after being overtaken by the Frenchman who had started on the grid in eighth. Bagnaia’s victory was all the more impressive for him being forced to start from fifth after a three-place grid penalty imposed during practice on Friday.

After taking the lead on lap three Bagnaia held off first Maverick Vinales and then Bastianini — his teammate next season — to claim his sixth win from the 14 GPs raced so far this season. Bagnaia’s teammate Jack Miller had started on pole for the second time in his MotoGP career but was one of five riders to crash in a chaotic opening to the race.

Johann Zarco, Michele Pirro and Pol Espargaro all crashed out on the very first corner, while Miller and Marco Bezzechi went down a lap later.

Andrea Dovizioso finished his final MotoGP race in 12th place.

 

Previous articleSix-member Pak team to feature in Int’l Bowling WC
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Six-member Pak team to feature in Int’l Bowling WC

ISLAMABAD: A six-member Pakistan tenpin bowling team would compete in the International Bowling Federation (IBF) World Cup 2022. According to Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF)...
Read more
Sports

Verstappen wins fourth race in a row at Dutch Grand Prix

ZANDVOORT, NETHERLANDS: World champion Max Verstappen won a fourth straight race at his home Dutch Grand Prix with Mercedes’ George Russell in second at...
Read more
Sports

Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim retires from T20 internationals

DHAKA, BANGLADESH: Former Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim announced retirement from Twenty20 international cricket on Sunday, three days after the team’s unceremonious exit from the...
Read more
Sports

Real Madrid, Barcelona continue winning streaks in La Liga

MADRID: Real Madrid edged past Real Betis 2-1 to keep their LaLiga winning streak intact meanwhile Barcelona crushed the home side Sevilla 3-0 after...
Read more
Sports

India’s bowling not ‘glamorous’ like Pakistan but gets results: Dravid

DUBAI: India coach Rahul Dravid said he remains confident in his bowlers despite them not being as "glamorous" as their Pakistan counterparts in the...
Read more
Sports

World Cup fans will only get beer outside stadiums

DOHA: Beer will not be sold inside stadiums during World Cup matches in Qatar, where alcohol is severely restricted, but FIFA said that drinking...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Real Madrid, Barcelona continue winning streaks in La Liga

MADRID: Real Madrid edged past Real Betis 2-1 to keep their LaLiga winning streak intact meanwhile Barcelona crushed the home side Sevilla 3-0 after...

Ali, Adil guide Northern, KP to victories

MoU signed to strengthen Sino-Pak coop in buffalo business

China asks Pakistani side to provide list of urgently needed supplies

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.