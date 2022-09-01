Sports

Naseem’s fit to play against Hong Kong; says Nawaz

By Staff Report

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz said that fast bowler Naseem Shah was fully fit and would take part in the next match against Hong Kong in the T20 Asia Cup 22 at the Dubai Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Responding to the media men at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai on Thursday, he said Naseem Shah was not injured but he crumpled in the penultimate over of the Indian innings due to severe heat cramps during the match against India last Sunday.

Nawaz said, “It is not easy for a spinner to bowl last over of the innings but he was confident to bowl the last over in the match against India,” adding that he was forced by circumstances to bowl last over of the match.

Muhammad Nawaz said morale of the team was high and they were confident to do well in the remaining matches of the event.

Previous articlePakistan strongly condemns extra-judicial killing of 5 more Kashmiris in IIOJK: FO
Next articlePakistan doesn’t want to be a toy in anyone’s hands: President
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Shaheen may have gone for 14-15 crore had he been there at IPL auction: Ashwin

Pakistan players are not part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to political tension between the two countries. They only played in the first...
Read more
Sports

Worcestershire resigns Azhar Ali as overseas player for 2023 season

-- Azhar, 37, has scored 607 runs from eight matches at an average of 46.69 in the County Championship this season so far ISLAMABAD: Worcestershire...
Read more
Sports

Jason Roy dropped for England tour of Pakistan

Opener Jason Roy will not be part of England’s squad for their tour of Pakistan and then the T20 World Cup in Australia in...
Read more
Sports

Indian fan receives death threats for wearing Pakistani jersey in Asia Cup match

An Indian cricket fan has received death threats for wearing Pakistan team jersey during the Asia Cup 2022 match at Dubai International Stadium on...
Read more
Sports

Siraj, Usman guide Southern, KP to wins in National T20 Cup

ISLAMABAD: A blistering knock by Sharoon Siraj took Southern Punjab to victory over Balochistan while Skipper Khalid Usman helped Khyber Pakhtunkhwa down Northern in...
Read more
Sports

Premier League clubs eye all-time transfer record despite cost of living crisis

The cost of living crisis in England has passed Premier League clubs by with the all-time record for an entire season, £1.86 billion ($2.15...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan doesn’t want to be a toy in anyone’s hands: President

President Dr Arif Alvi said that being an independent country, Pakistan neither wanted to be a toy in anyone’s hands nor looked for polarization. “Pakistan...

Naseem’s fit to play against Hong Kong; says Nawaz

Pakistan strongly condemns extra-judicial killing of 5 more Kashmiris in IIOJK: FO

Several colleges in KP damaged in recent floods

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.