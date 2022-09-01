The floods are back. In 2010, I had the opportunity to participate in the relief effort. It was a heart-wrenching experience, there was water all over. The relief efforts were commendable. There were camps on the side of the roads. On the ground the Jamaat-e-Islami’s Al-Khidmat Foundation and teams of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf were very active, while the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) were nowhere to be seen.

Most affectees were in good spirits and wanted to go back home as soon as the water receded. They wanted a month’s dry ration and a tent to start rebuilding their lives; their resilience was praiseworthy. On one of the stops we saw a man walking in the shallow water with his shoes in his hands, and out of curiosity we inquired if his house had been saved. His reply surprised us; “Had four rooms, three were washed away, thank God one was intact, now will go back and rebuild.” When it comes to fighting calamities we are a great nation despite the lethal anti-people state apparatus. The spirit is undefeatable. But once the water passes, it’s all over, and slumber sets in as if it will never happen again. It is a perfect example of the ostrich approach.

- Advertisement -

The Iranians have a history of ‘blaming the sky’ (tuf ae aasman). Every time my late mother narrated a story from famous Persian classics like Gullistan, Bostan‘ and Hikayat-e-Saadi she would talk about this centuries old Iranian Dilemma. As a nation they did accept the religon of Islam but not the Arab Influence. They continue to lament the domination of the Arabs who according to them feed on camel milk. Sufism has its origins in Iran which emphasises on the spiritual dimensions of Islam, leaving Arabism behind.

Today only 34 percent of the Muslims reside in the Arab lands, the rest are outside with huge populations of the believers in Indonesia, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and Malayasia. Iran decided to pursue its own course.

The Jewish state of Israel and Iran are the only democracies in the Middle East while the Arabs have primititive systems of governance . After the Islamic Revolution of 1979, it adopted its own independent foreign policy which Imran Khan calls ‘Haqiqi Azadi‘ (‘TrueFreedom’). It has followed this independent path for decades now. Despite sanctions it continues to chart its own course of development. The President of the Iranian Republic of Islam (IRI) has offered to help in the recent flood relief efforts, and it also assisted us in fighting the out-of-control forest fires raging on Balochistan.

Even now the immediate rescue efforts are praiseworthy but the follow-up support is lacking. Had the people of Pakistan been at the mercy of this non-performing state set-up they would have perished long ago. A major Water Management roadmap is required to conserve this gift of nature called fresh water before it falls into the sea to complete its cycle.

The republic has now moved past the blame game and has taken charge of its destiny, and the Arabs are not to be blamed any more despite challenging their centuries of civilization and way of life.

Unfortunately Pakistan, unlike Iran, is a Lawaris (disowned) nation. It’s like a huge orphanage whose organizers only rob its resources. Corruption directly hits the common man while the individuals with resources rely on the private facilities being offered in all sectors including education and health.

Several committees were formed after the devastating floods of 2010. Recommendations were formulated for implementation by the National Disaster Management Authority( NDMA) and the provincial authorites. I was a member of the Housing Committee where we collected useful data. Mud structures were most vulnerable as they were washed away by the raging flood waters. In 2010 the height of water remained around seven feet, so it was recommended to build structures with nine-foot roofs using cement instead of the traditional dirt binders. Some model homes were also built by an NGO. Residents could just take refuge on the rooftop and then wait for evacuation in safety.

- Advertisement -

While the Iranians say Tuf Ae Asman we should say Tuf Ye Nizam. The land of the pure has been in impure hands for the last four decades. The system has been rendered non-functional, loot and plunder has been the order of the day. The royal colonial bureaucracy is the worst link in the state apparatus. Over the years the indulgence of the establishment in selecting and then promoting corrupt and inept political leadership, has not helped either. When calamity hits, the people mobilize and provide relief to their brethren in distress while the administrative machinery sleeps.

Even now the immediate rescue efforts are praiseworthy but the follow-up support is lacking. Had the people of Pakistan been at the mercy of this non-performing state set-up they would have perished long ago. A major Water Management roadmap is required to conserve this gift of nature called fresh water before it falls into the sea to complete its cycle.

The NDMA was created after the devastating earthquake of 2005. In 2015, ten years after the destruction, I had the chance to visit Muzaffarabad, and was shocked to see that even the debris of the fallen structures had not been removed by then. The Turks came to help but finally decided to build new buildings themselves as they were afraid of their aid being squandered. I perosonally went to Chattar Klas with our Bosnian brothers who wanted to rebuild a School and Health Centre there but all kinds of vested interests came in the way. Finally with the help of NDMA we were able to complete the project.

Every year before the rains, WASA is tasked to prepare for the increased inflow of water yet the city and its people drown when it pours. For years I personally visited the WASA office to learn the details of their preparatory effort,s but came back only with stories and cover-ups. The rains will come, we need the water, it’s a reality of life. The choices are clear: either endure or prepare for the monsoons. In Punjabi they say “Saday Tay Na Rehna” (Do not rely on us). This is the message loud and clear, “People of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan are on their own. Once the water recedes it will be business as usual. NDMA: National Donothing Management Agency ‘