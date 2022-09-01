NATIONAL

Govt jacks up petroleum prices, again

By Ahmad Ahmadani

— Petroleum prices up by Rs 2.07 per litre

— Diesel prices raised by Rs 2.99 per litre

ISLAMABAD: The coalition government has jacked up the prices of petrol by Rs 2.07 per litre and high speed diesel (HSD) by Rs 2.99/litre for the first fifteen days of September 2022.

As per details, the government has increased the per litre price of petrol by Rs 2.07/litre, HSD by Rs 2,99/litre, Kerosene oil by Rs 10.92/litre and light diesel oil (LDO) by Rs 9.79/litre for the first half of September.  And, after this hike, petrol will now be available at Rs 235.98/litre, diesel at Rs 247.43/litre, Kerosene oil at rs 210.32/litre and LDO at Rs 201.54/litre in the open market of the country for the first fifteen days of September. 

In the fortnightly review of petroleum products’ prices, the government has considered the recommendations to make partial increase in the prices of petroleum products in line with the change in the international oil prices and fluctuation in the exchange rate, said the Finance Division.

It added that petroleum levy has been kept at minimum in order to provide relief to the consumers.  

It is pertinent to mention that the petrol was previously available at Rs233.91 per litre, diesel at Rs244.44 per litre, kerosene oil at Rs199.40 per litre, and light diesel oil was being sold at Rs191.75 per litre in Pakistan.

Previous articleBlaming the Sky
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is an investigative journalist. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Relief goods transported thru Camels: Rains, floods kill 264 in KP since June 15: PDMA

PESHAWAR/TANK: At least 264 people including 36 women and 106 children have been killed in rains and floods-related incidents across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since June...
Read more
NATIONAL

Army helicopters conduct 140 sorties in flood-hit areas

PESHAWAR/KARACHI/RAWALPINDI: Army helicopters conducted 140 sorties into flood affected areas of the country and evacuated more than 550 stranded people to safer locations. According to...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM Shehbaz thanks Modi for offering condolences over floods fatalities

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday thanked his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for his condolences over the human and material losses caused by...
Read more
NATIONAL

Defence Day ceremony postponed in solidarity with flood victims

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army has postponed the central ceremony at General Headquarters (GHQ) to commemorate Defence and Martyrs Day on September 6 in solidarity...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt to conduct forensic audit of audio leaks attributed to PTI’s Shaukat Tarin: Law Minister

ISLAMABAD: Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar on Wednesday said that the federal government has decided to conduct a forensic audit of audio leaks attributed to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Two more Chinese planes arrive with relief goods flood victims

KARACHI: Two Chinese planes carrying flood relief items arrived here at Karachi Airport on Wednesday to help Pakistan cope with flood devastation in the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Editorials

When the floodwaters recede…

The floods are not yet over, as the water has not yet gone down. But at least it is no longer rising. Though more...

Drowned Balochistan

Cheating in exams

Educational psychology

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.