Govt jacks up petroleum prices, again

— Petroleum prices up by Rs 2.07 per litre

— Diesel prices raised by Rs 2.99 per litre

ISLAMABAD: The coalition government has jacked up the prices of petrol by Rs 2.07 per litre and high speed diesel (HSD) by Rs 2.99/litre for the first fifteen days of September 2022.

As per details, the government has increased the per litre price of petrol by Rs 2.07/litre, HSD by Rs 2,99/litre, Kerosene oil by Rs 10.92/litre and light diesel oil (LDO) by Rs 9.79/litre for the first half of September. And, after this hike, petrol will now be available at Rs 235.98/litre, diesel at Rs 247.43/litre, Kerosene oil at rs 210.32/litre and LDO at Rs 201.54/litre in the open market of the country for the first fifteen days of September.

In the fortnightly review of petroleum products’ prices, the government has considered the recommendations to make partial increase in the prices of petroleum products in line with the change in the international oil prices and fluctuation in the exchange rate, said the Finance Division.

It added that petroleum levy has been kept at minimum in order to provide relief to the consumers.

It is pertinent to mention that the petrol was previously available at Rs233.91 per litre, diesel at Rs244.44 per litre, kerosene oil at Rs199.40 per litre, and light diesel oil was being sold at Rs191.75 per litre in Pakistan.