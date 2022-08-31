Top Headlines

Taliban celebrate anniversary of foreign troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

By AFP
In this picture taken on November 15, 2021, Taliban provincial culture chief Mullah Habibullah Mujahid (R) stands with Taliban members next to a section of a wall of a former US military base with the names of US soldiers in Ghazni. - In the governor's compound of Afghanistan's Ghazni province, a new historical exhibit is unveiled before a rapt audience of Taliban fighters -- sections of blast walls from a former US military base. - To go with 'Afghanistan-US-taliban-history' by Elise Blanchard (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP) / To go with 'Afghanistan-US-taliban-history' by Elise Blanchard (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images)

KABUL: The Taliban declared Wednesday a national holiday and lit up the capital with coloured lights to celebrate the first anniversary of the withdrawal of US-led troops from Afghanistan after a brutal 20-year war.

The country’s new rulers — not formally recognised by any other nation — have reimposed their version of Islamic law on the impoverished country.

But despite the restrictions, and a deepening humanitarian crisis, many Afghans say they are glad the foreign force that prompted the Taliban insurgency has gone.

“We are happy that Allah got rid of the infidels from our country, and the Islamic Emirate has been established,” said Zalmai, a resident of Kabul.

The withdrawal of troops at midnight as August 31 began last year ended America’s longest war — a military intervention that began in the wake of the September 11, 2001 attacks in New York.

Some 66,000 Afghan troops and 48,000 civilians were killed in the conflict, but it was the deaths of US service members — 2,461 in total — that became too much for the American public to bear.

More than 3,500 troops from other NATO countries were also killed.

“The burden of the war in Afghanistan, however, went beyond Americans,” the US military said Tuesday.

Two weeks before the end of last year’s withdrawal, the Taliban seized power following a lightning offensive against government forces.

Banners celebrating victories against three empires — the former Soviet Union and Britain also lost wars in Afghanistan — were flying in Kabul on Wednesday.

Hundreds of white Taliban flags bearing the Islamic proclamation of faith flew from lampposts and government buildings.

Late Tuesday, the skies above Kabul were lit up with fireworks and celebratory gunfire from crowds of Taliban fighters.

In Massoud Square, near the former US embassy, armed fighters carrying Taliban flags chanted “Death to America”. Others drove across the city honking their horns.

Flaunting equipment

Taliban social media accounts posted scores of videos and pictures of newly trained troops — many flaunting the US military equipment left behind in the haste of Washington’s chaotic withdrawal.

“This is how you troll a superpower after humiliating them and forcing them to withdraw from your country,” read the caption of one post on Twitter featuring a photo of a giant Taliban flag now painted on the wall of the former US embassy.

Despite the Taliban’s pride in taking over, Afghanistan’s 38 million people now face a desperate humanitarian crisis — aggravated after billions of dollars in assets were frozen and foreign aid dried up.

Hardships for ordinary Afghans, especially women, have increased.

The Taliban have shut secondary girls’ schools in many provinces and barred women from many government jobs.

They have also ordered women to fully cover up in public — ideally with an all-encompassing burqa.

“Now I’m sitting at home without a job,” said Oranoos Omerzai, a resident of Kandahar, the de facto power centre of the Taliban.

Government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid insisted “major achievements” had been recorded in the past year.

“Afghans are no more being killed in the war, foreign forces have withdrawn, and security has improved,” he told reporters last week.

Previous articleVenus not looking past doubles with Serena after US Open exit
Next articleEurope plan for floating gas terminals raises climate fears
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Death toll from floods reaches 1,162

-- Statistics show 33.4mn affected in worst floods in recent memory -- Up to 200,000 feared trapped in remote regions QUETTA/PESHAWAR/MULTAN: Another 36 people were claimed...
Read more
World

Europe plan for floating gas terminals raises climate fears

NEW YORK: As winter nears, European nations, desperate to replace the natural gas they once bought from Russia, have embraced a short-term fix: A...
Read more
World

Last Soviet leader Gorbachev, who ended Cold War, dies aged 91

MOSCOW: Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War without bloodshed but failed to prevent the collapse of the Soviet Union, died on Tuesday at...
Read more
World

China warns US lies on Xinjiang will ‘bankrupt its own credibility’

BEIJING: China on Monday refuted a report released by the U.S. State Department's Global Engagement Center (GEC), which accused China of creating and spreading...
Read more
World

Fighting across southern front as Ukraine wages counter-offensive

Intense fighting was raging on Tuesday across the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson occupied by Russia, Kyiv's presidency said, as its troops pressed counter-offensives...
Read more
World

Iran delivers 100-ton shipment of relief goods to Pakistan today

TEHRAN: A 100-ton shipment containing the humanitarian aid of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) to the flood victims of Pakistan will be delivered...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Death toll from floods reaches 1,162

-- Statistics show 33.4mn affected in worst floods in recent memory -- Up to 200,000 feared trapped in remote regions QUETTA/PESHAWAR/MULTAN: Another 36 people were claimed...

Lives swept away: rescued tourists recount flood horror

Explainer: fatal flooding has hallmarks of warming

Europe plan for floating gas terminals raises climate fears

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.