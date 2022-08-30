NATIONAL

Minister for NDMA SOPs to avert human losses in future

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: In order to avoid further untoward incidents in wake of the recent floods in the country, Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday directed National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to prepare comprehensive SOPs in collaboration with provincial disaster management authorities to minimize human losses.

The Minister issued these directions while chairing a Flood Relief Committee meeting, said press release issue here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by officials of NDMA who briefed the minister on the latest flood situation in the country.

During the briefing, the NDMA informed the minister that during the past 24-hour, heavy storm was reported in Lahore and in other parts of Punjab while less rain was reported in other parts of the country.

Similarly, it was informed that during the past 24 hours total, 75 people were killed due to flood which includes 53 in Sindh, 16 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, five in Gilgit Baltistan and two in Balochistan.

The minister also directed the concerned stakeholders to immediately prepare maps of each affected district in order to assess the exact location and number of shelter less people.

During the briefing, the minister directed the secretary health to hold a meeting with provinces over the latest health situation in the affected areas and then give a detailed briefing to the committee on Wednesday.

“The health authorities are directed to immediately figure out what steps have been taken so far to provide medical assistance and health cover to the affected people particularly protection from waterborne diseases which emerge in flood-affected areas after water recedes, said the minister while directing the stakeholders to expedite the relief activities to provide maximum relief to the flood-affected people.

 

 

Previous articleFlooding in D I Khan leaves 20 killed, damages estimated at Rs 10 billion
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Flooding in D I Khan leaves 20 killed, damages estimated at Rs 10 billion

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The unprecedented flooding caused by abnormally heavy monsoon rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s major southern district of Dera Ismail Khan have left...
Read more
NATIONAL

WWF-Pak appeals donors for relief, rehabilitation of flood affectees

PESHAWAR: WWF-Pakistan appeals to the national and international donor agencies, corporates, government organizations, civil society organizations and individuals to contribute towards the rescue, relief...
Read more
NATIONAL

GB cabinet donates one salary for flood affectees

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan Cabinet on Wednesday announced donation of their one-month salary for the flood relief programs. According to details, the GB cabinet members announced...
Read more
NATIONAL

6,000 cops working to assist flood-hit brethren across Punjab: IGP

LAHORE/DG KHAN: Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Faisal Shahkar on Tuesday visited flood-affected DG Khan and suburban areas to review ongoing rescue operations...
Read more
NATIONAL

SU sets up eight relief camps in all campuses

HYDERABAD: The University of Sindh Jamshoro has established eight relief camps in its all campuses in a bid to help the flood victims of...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM stresses upon making Pakistan self-sufficient through economic reforms

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday while linking the revival of International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme critical to Pakistan’s economy, stressed upon breaking...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Liam Livingstone doubtful for England’s T20I tour of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: England all-rounder Liam Livingstone has been ruled out of the remainder of the Hundred with an ankle injury. The extent of the 29-year-old's injury...

6,000 cops working to assist flood-hit brethren across Punjab: IGP

SU sets up eight relief camps in all campuses

PM stresses upon making Pakistan self-sufficient through economic reforms

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.