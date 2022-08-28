NATIONAL

ISPR: army chopper rescued 110 people stranded in Swat

By Staff Report
CHARSADDA, PAKISTAN - AUGUST 28: Pakistani army personnel are seen near flood water after flash flood hit Charsadda district, in northwest, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan on August 28, 2022. Record monsoon rains were causing a "catastrophe on large scale" as Pakistan has called for international assistance and help in dealing with floods that have killed more than 900 people since June. (Photo by Zubair Abbasi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Army evacuated 110 people stranded in Swat by timely providing its helicopters after a fierce flood in the area washed away many houses and structures built along the river banks, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Four military aviation helicopters were used in the effort to evacuate people from Khwazakhela, a sub-division of Swat, and shifted them to the cantonment area of the picturesque city.

“These people are being provided food and necessary medical care,” the military’s media wing said.

The statement further said the people who were struck at the mountain top in Kumrat will also be evacuated through helicopters as soon as the weather situation improved.

Pakistan Army has expedited its rescue efforts in flood-hit towns and on Saturday, its troops rescued families stranded in Kumrat.

It said the troops established contact to search for a few families from Islamabad who were stranded in Kumrat due to a sudden flash flood wave.

“Some 22 people were evacuated through helicopter whereas some families went on hills and could not be evacuated due to bad weather,” the statement read.

The military urged the people not to travel towards Swat and adjoining areas due to the risk of flash floods.

Previous articleWaterborne diseases may kill more people than floods in Pakistan
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Waterborne diseases may kill more people than floods in Pakistan

KARACHI: Clutching her pale, weather-worn baby, Hameeda Khaskheli sat in a long queue at a hockey stadium in Khairpur in Sindh where a relief...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM to visit flood-hit Balochistan districts

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday will visit the flood-hit village of Haji Allah Dino in the Jaffarabad District of Balochistan. The prime minister...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rescue efforts continue as fiercer floods ravage KP towns

PESHAWAR/ISLAMABAD: The Kohistan region in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was still reeling on Sunday as raging flood-waters trapped the mountainous district and authorities continued to ask...
Read more
NATIONAL

Vacant posts filled on ombudsman’s order

LAHORE: 14 applicants from across Punjab have been provided with employment in government departments under Rule 17-A of Punjab Civil Servants (Appointment and Conditions...
Read more
NATIONAL

Assistance begins to pour into Pakistan as death toll from floods tops 1,000

-- Minister anticipates planeloads of relief supplies as France offers help ISLAMABAD: The first consignment of assistance from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to cope with...
Read more
NATIONAL

Across China: Pakistan, China join hands in weather observation

BEIJING: A lidar station was put into use in Peshawar earlier this month for climate observation under a Belt and Road project jointly undertaken...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Rescue efforts continue as fiercer floods ravage KP towns

PESHAWAR/ISLAMABAD: The Kohistan region in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was still reeling on Sunday as raging flood-waters trapped the mountainous district and authorities continued to ask...

Vacant posts filled on ombudsman’s order

Assistance begins to pour into Pakistan as death toll from floods tops 1,000

Across China: Pakistan, China join hands in weather observation

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.