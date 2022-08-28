ISPR: army chopper rescued 110 people stranded in Swat

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Army evacuated 110 people stranded in Swat by timely providing its helicopters after a fierce flood in the area washed away many houses and structures built along the river banks, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Four military aviation helicopters were used in the effort to evacuate people from Khwazakhela, a sub-division of Swat, and shifted them to the cantonment area of the picturesque city.

“These people are being provided food and necessary medical care,” the military’s media wing said.

The statement further said the people who were struck at the mountain top in Kumrat will also be evacuated through helicopters as soon as the weather situation improved.

Pakistan Army has expedited its rescue efforts in flood-hit towns and on Saturday, its troops rescued families stranded in Kumrat.

It said the troops established contact to search for a few families from Islamabad who were stranded in Kumrat due to a sudden flash flood wave.

“Some 22 people were evacuated through helicopter whereas some families went on hills and could not be evacuated due to bad weather,” the statement read.

The military urged the people not to travel towards Swat and adjoining areas due to the risk of flash floods.