Dara Adam Khel Club enters KP CM Soccer League final

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: In Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Football League, Dara Adam Khel Football Club qualified for the final after defeating Shah Alam Club Peshawar by 12-11 in a thrilling penalty shoot-out semi-final played here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium on Sunday.

There was a capacity crowd present on this occasion and witnessed the thrilling battle with their cheering hands. Dara Adam Khan club has a large number of supporters who came to Tehmas Khan Football Stadium with their team from a long way and supported the players against strong Shah Alam Club in a thrilling battle.

The last three matches were played in the ongoing Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Football League at Tahamas Khan Football Ground, in which in the first semi-final was played between Dara Adam Khel Club and Shah Alam Club Peshawar, which was very thrilling.

The match between the two teams Dara Adam Khel Club and Shah Alam Club was tied with two goals each. The teams were also given extra-time but both teams were tied 2-2. Thus both stretched to penalty kicks wherein both awarded five each penalty kicks but the teams were tied and after sudden death both Dara Adam Khel and Shah Alam Clubs were further stretched to 12-11.

On this superb victory on penalty kicks sudden death process, Dara Adam Khel moved to the final. For Dara Adam Khel Football Club Haris, Saifullah, Fayyaz, Arshad, Hayam Rehan, Rashid, Muzamil and Nimat scored the goals on their penalty shoot-out while for Shah Alam Club Peshawar Abdul Rehman, Akbar, Sohail, Saleem, Amir, Rasool, Rizwan, Mohib and Shehzad scored goals their respective attempts.

The third quarter-final in the league was played between Charsadda and SDFC Club in which Charsadda won by 4-2. Furqan, Haroon, Zaid and Haider scored one goal each for Charsadda while Haris and Kamran scored one goal each for SDFC.

In the fourth quarter-final, Khurram Football Club qualified for the semi-finals by defeating Janbaz Club by 3-0. Hamza scored two goals and one goal scored by Kamran on the field attempt. Match Commissioner Imtiaz Ali Shah, Match Referee Ikramullah, Assistant Referee Ali Rehman and Saboor Shah officiated.

 

Staff Report

