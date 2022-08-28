Sports

Over 600 cops to guard matches during National T20 Cup

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi Police has completed arrangements for security of the upcoming National T20 Cricket Cup as more than 600 officers would perform to ensure foolproof security for the tournament.

According to details, under the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari, security personnel would be deployed around and inside the stadium, 200 traffic police officers would perform traffic duties to maintain the flow of traffic during the matches.

SSP Operations Waseem Riaz Khan said all the officers and personnel posted on security duty would be obliged to report at the duty point before the scheduled time.

The supervisory officers would check and brief the duty from time to time, the spectators would be given a walk-through gate, and entry into the stadium would be allowed after metal detector and physical checking.

 

Previous articlePCB to donate gate proceeds from 1st T20 against England to PM’s Flood Relief Fund
Next articleDara Adam Khel Club enters KP CM Soccer League final
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Dara Adam Khel Club enters KP CM Soccer League final

PESHAWAR: In Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Football League, Dara Adam Khel Football Club qualified for the final after defeating Shah Alam Club Peshawar by...
Read more
Sports

PCB to donate gate proceeds from 1st T20 against England to PM’s Flood Relief Fund

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Sunday that the gate earnings from the first T20I against England would be donated to Prime...
Read more
Sports

Lahore Garrison Greens Golf Team wins PGA Golf Championship

LAHORE: The PGA Inter Club Golf Championship of Punjab 2022, organised by the Punjab Golf Association, concluded here on Sunday at Lahore Gymkhana golf...
Read more
Sports

Nasir bags PSF-Combaxx Int’l Squash title

ISLAMABAD: World No 115 Pakistan's Nasir Iqbal clinched PSF-Combaxx International Squash title for Men here at Mushaf Squash Complex on Sunday. Nasir downed his country...
Read more
Sports

Durban drama to Dubai drubbing: Five memorable Pakistan-India T20s

DUBAI: Fierce rivals Pakistan and India will clash in the Asia Cup T20 tournament in Dubai later on Sunday for only the 10th time...
Read more
Sports

Serena Williams prepares for final curtain call at US Open

NEW YORK: After a glittering 27-year professional career in which she became one of the greatest players of all time, Serena Williams is preparing...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Khalistan Referendum campaign shakes Canadian politics

TORONTO: After creating strong waves in the United Kingdom in November 2021, the Khalistan Referendum — a community-sponsored plebiscite of an international advocacy group,...

Dara Adam Khel Club enters KP CM Soccer League final

Over 600 cops to guard matches during National T20 Cup

PCB to donate gate proceeds from 1st T20 against England to PM’s Flood Relief Fund

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.