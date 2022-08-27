NATIONAL

Former Centcom boss: Pakistan never believed US would stay in Afghanistan

By Anadolu Agency
KANDAHAR, AFGHANISTAN - MARCH 11: U.S. combat forces from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit arrive March 11, 2008 to the Kandahar Air Field in southern Afghanistan. Regular Marine forces began returning to Afghanistan this week for the first time in more than 5 years, when they were pulled out ahead of the Iraq invasion, according to the military. More than 3,500 Marines are scheduled to deploy in southern Afghanistan with an aim to overrun Taliban strongholds in what is being called by some the "Afghan surge." (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: A former chief of the United States Central Command (Centcom) claimed the Taliban always had a safe haven in Pakistan and Washington was never able to resolve that in the two decades of the so-called War on Terror or come to an agreement with Islamabad on the issue.

Frank McKenzie, who led the unit from 2019 to April 2022, believes the reason was that the “Pakistanis never believed that we would stay, always thought that we would leave,” he said.

“You know that? They were right, we left,” he told NBC News on Friday.

McKenzie was of the view that Washington engaged in failed nation-building in Afghanistan and insisted on a Western model for the country which was wrong.

“We began to engage in nation-building operations and maybe some of that was necessary in a narrower sense to protect our interests but the broader things we did probably ultimately in the long term didn’t help us. They diffused our efforts.

“I don’t know that Afghanistan is governable or sustainable with a Western model. I know that Afghanistan is governable and sustainable from an Afghan model. But we paid too little attention to Afghan realities on the ground,” he said.

McKenzie said that overlooking the Afghan reality was costly and was a “hubris on our part, and on the international community.”

He went on to say that he was “proud of” American men and women on the ground on the day of the controversial withdrawal from Afghanistan, when Afghans died trying to hold on to the plane. He said that the fact it was a highly politicized event was “regrettable.”

McKenzie admitted that getting Afghan allies out of the country is a very “slow” process but did not promise anything on that “moral obligation.”

The top general agreed that Afghanistan was a bipartisan failure for four US administrations in two decades and added that it was a combination of “military and diplomatic failures.”

Stressing that the war-torn country is still a breeding ground for threats to the US, he said it is still too early to say what is going to happen in Afghanistan. Extremist groups protected by the Taliban will pose new dangers for future US leadership, he said.

The US declared the completion of the Afghanistan pullout on August 30, 2021, ending the 20-year war.

Anadolu Agency

NATIONAL

Pakistan strives to mitigate climate change impacts to ensure food security

ISLAMABAD: As the agriculture sector of Pakistan remained one of the biggest contributors to the economy, the government has been making all-out efforts to...

Balochistan communication links snapped by floods

Trump raid sparked by recovery of top secret info

Mannarino to face Djere for ATP Winston-Salem title

