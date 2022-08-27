NATIONAL

Covid-19 daily report: 290 new cases

By Staff Report
Photo taken in Islamabad, Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded 290 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of National Health Services said on Saturday.

The new infections were detected after diagnostic testing was performed on 13,439 samples.

With the new infections, the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 has risen to 1,568,183 in the country, showed the data released by the ministry.

A total of 372 people were reported to have recovered from the pandemic over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,528,517, according to the ministry’s statistics.

In Pakistan, 30,571 people have died of Covid-19, with two more deaths reported over the last 24 hours, said the ministry.

Sindh is the worst-hit region with 593,147 infections recorded, followed by Punjab, which has reported 520,571 cases.

Previous articleFormer Centcom boss: Pakistan never believed US would stay in Afghanistan
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Former Centcom boss: Pakistan never believed US would stay in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: A former chief of the United States Central Command (Centcom) claimed the Taliban always had a safe haven in Pakistan and Washington was never...
Read more
NATIONAL

UN helps Pakistan, Afghanistan deal with heavy flooding

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations is helping Pakistan and Afghanistan deal with recent heavy flooding that has caused heavy casualties and material damage, said...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM to visit flood-hit Sujawal to review rescue measures

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit several areas of Sujawal district in Sindh hit by deadly floods as rescuers struggled to evacuate thousands...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan strives to mitigate climate change impacts to ensure food security

ISLAMABAD: As the agriculture sector of Pakistan remained one of the biggest contributors to the economy, the government has been making all-out efforts to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Balochistan communication links snapped by floods

QUETTA: Already battered by flash floods, Balochistan lost communication with the rest of the country after overnight rains as the nation struggles to cope...
Read more
NATIONAL

US says it backs ‘democratic’ order in Pakistan after Imran Khan charged

WASHINGTON: The United States said Thursday that it backed democratic principles in Pakistan after former prime minister Imran Khan, an outspoken critic of Washington,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PM to visit flood-hit Sujawal to review rescue measures

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit several areas of Sujawal district in Sindh hit by deadly floods as rescuers struggled to evacuate thousands...

Pakistan strives to mitigate climate change impacts to ensure food security

Balochistan communication links snapped by floods

Trump raid sparked by recovery of top secret info

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.