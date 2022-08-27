Covid-19 daily report: 290 new cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded 290 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of National Health Services said on Saturday.

The new infections were detected after diagnostic testing was performed on 13,439 samples.

With the new infections, the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 has risen to 1,568,183 in the country, showed the data released by the ministry.

A total of 372 people were reported to have recovered from the pandemic over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,528,517, according to the ministry’s statistics.

In Pakistan, 30,571 people have died of Covid-19, with two more deaths reported over the last 24 hours, said the ministry.

Sindh is the worst-hit region with 593,147 infections recorded, followed by Punjab, which has reported 520,571 cases.