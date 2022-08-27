NATIONAL

UN helps Pakistan, Afghanistan deal with heavy flooding

By Monitoring Report
28th September 1993: The United Nations headquarters in New York. (Photo by Ron Sachs/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images)

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations is helping Pakistan and Afghanistan deal with recent heavy flooding that has caused heavy casualties and material damage, said a spokesman.

The UN team in Pakistan is boosting support to authorities in the most affected provinces of Balochistan and Sindh. To date, the UN team has mobilized $7 million to respond to the floods and has provided 1,100 metric tons of food rations, therapeutic feed and nutritional supplements, said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Following a rapid assessment, a response plan is being finalized to coordinate the joint response and call for further resources, he told a daily press briefing.

In Afghanistan, heavy rains and flash floods over the past week have affected several provinces, affecting more than 8,200 families, said the spokesman.

Between August 16 and 21, flash floods killed 63 people and injured 115 others, including women and children. Nearly 3,400 homes are estimated to have been damaged or destroyed, he said.

The United Nations and humanitarian partners have deployed assessment teams to identify needs in the affected areas. The teams are providing life-saving assistance to people, including food, water and sanitation, tents, health care service, psychosocial support and other essential supplies, he said.

So far this year, 256 people have been killed by flash floods in Afghanistan, including 118 since August 1, he said.

Monitoring Report

