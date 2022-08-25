Sports

PM Shehbaz restores departmental sports

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday announced restoration departmental sports in the country, banished in 2019 under the PTI government.

According to details, the decision has been made to promote sports and provide better opportunities to youth to earn their bread and butter from sports. The PM, in his address to the nation, had promised to reinstate departmental sports.

Players had been urging the government to reinstate departmental sports to provide sportsmen and athletes with better opportunities. Thousand of sportsmen had become jobless after the previous government decided to abolish departmental sports teams.

The departmental cricket was banished in 2019 under the then patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Imran Khan, leaving thousands of players and officials jobless.

Staff Report

