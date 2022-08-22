NATIONAL

Yet another journalist falls prey to ‘unprecedented media gag’

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: In a move apparently aimed at gagging the critics of the government, prominent anchorperson Jameel Farooqui was arrested in Karachi for purportedly making “false claims” of torture on Shahbaz Gill, chief of staff to former prime minister Imran Khan, against Islamabad police.

Gill was arrested after appearing earlier this month on ARY News in Karachi when he allegedly incited troops and officers to “mutiny”. During the broadcast, Gill, a known critic of the military, said soldiers and officers should refuse to obey “illegal orders” from the military leadership.

In a statement on Monday, the Islamabad police — which derisively referred to Farooqui as a “YouTuber” in a series of tweets announcing the arrest it has since deleted — said he was taken into custody after a case was registered against him at the Ramna police station in the capital.

In its article, The News, widely understood to be sympathetic to the Sharif family, also called Farooqui, long associated with Bol TV, a “YouTuber”.

According to the statement, the journalist, in a YouTube video, had accused the Islamabad police that ti inflicted medieval torture on Gill.

The police had indicated action against those making “inflammatory, fabricated and false allegations” against it, the statement recalled.

Interestingly, Karachi police have pleaded ignorance about the matter. Zaman Town station House Officer (SHO) Zahid Lodhi said that local police had not arrested Farooqui.

Farooqui’s arrest embodied “unprecedented censorship” of the press under Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minister, Fawad Chaudhry, senior vice president of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), said.

Media organisations, journalist unions and campaign groups have denounced the trend as a serious threat to press freedom in Pakistan.

Previous articleImran seeks pre-arrest bail from IHC in terrorism case
Next articleFast bowler Hasnain replaces injured Afridi for Asia Cup
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Fast bowler Hasnain replaces injured Afridi for Asia Cup

ISLAMABAD: Fast bowler Muhammad Hasnain has replaced the injured Shaheen Shah Afridi for the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The 22-year-old Hasnain...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran seeks pre-arrest bail from IHC in terrorism case

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan sought protective bail from Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday, a day after the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman was charged under...
Read more
NATIONAL

Export-led growth key to Pakistan’s development: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said that export-led growth holds the key to the country's national development. "The future of Pakistan is...
Read more
NATIONAL

Fawad Ch for independent inquiry board to probe torture on Gill

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday asked why the Federal government is avoiding inquiry into the matter if Shahbaz Gill was...
Read more
NATIONAL

Punjab govt decides to end ‘fake cases’ against PTI workers

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to dissolve 'fake cases' against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers. The Punjab government took a decision to end 'fake...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pak Army continues relief operation in flood-hit areas of Balochistan

QUETTA: Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps Balochistan in collaboration with the civil administration were carrying out relief and rescue operations in the flood-affected areas...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Tsitsipas searching for answer after Cincinnati loss to Coric

MASON: World number seven Stefanos Tsitsipas was searching for an explanation for his defeat on Sunday against Borna Coric in the Cincinnati Open final...

After six months of war, what’s next for Ukraine?

Former Australia skipper Paine back in training in Tasmania

Royal rebel elevated to ‘saint’: Diana 25 years after death

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.