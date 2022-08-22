NATIONAL

Local NGOs exempted from signing MoUs for registration

By Staff Report

— Govt aims to utilise foreign assistance for flood relief measures  

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Monday exempted local NGOs from signing MoUs with the Economic Affairs Division in an effort to support flood affectees in Pakistan.

According to an office memorandum issued by EAD, the government has exempted all local NGOs receiving foreign contributions, that have filed applications for processing with EAD, from signing an MoU in a bid to utilise foreign economic assistance to conduct and continue flood relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction activities in the flood affected provinces across Pakistan, for a period not exceeding six months with immediate effect till February 4, 2023. 

However, this exemption will only be applicable to organisations that had applied for being granted status of an NGO till August 5, and have a valid facilitation letter while their files are pending with the EAD. 

The exemption will not be available for blacklisted NGOs. Similarly, it shall be withdrawn if an NGO is found involved in illegal activities which include but are not limited to money laundering, work against national security interests or assisting any illegal and banned organisation. 

Staff Report

NATIONAL

Floods create havoc in Pakistan, relief operations underway

The devastating floods continue to create havoc in Pakistan. The Federal Flood Commission on Monday predicted "very high to exceptionally high level flooding" in...

China says U.S. ambassador’s Taiwan remarks ‘expose hegemonic logic’

ADB starts providing funds for KP’s Cities Improvement Project

PM to depart on two-day maiden visit to Qatar tomorrow

