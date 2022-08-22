Local NGOs exempted from signing MoUs for registration

— Govt aims to utilise foreign assistance for flood relief measures

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Monday exempted local NGOs from signing MoUs with the Economic Affairs Division in an effort to support flood affectees in Pakistan.

According to an office memorandum issued by EAD, the government has exempted all local NGOs receiving foreign contributions, that have filed applications for processing with EAD, from signing an MoU in a bid to utilise foreign economic assistance to conduct and continue flood relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction activities in the flood affected provinces across Pakistan, for a period not exceeding six months with immediate effect till February 4, 2023.

However, this exemption will only be applicable to organisations that had applied for being granted status of an NGO till August 5, and have a valid facilitation letter while their files are pending with the EAD.

The exemption will not be available for blacklisted NGOs. Similarly, it shall be withdrawn if an NGO is found involved in illegal activities which include but are not limited to money laundering, work against national security interests or assisting any illegal and banned organisation.