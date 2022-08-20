NATIONAL

Harvard University students call on COAS Gen Bajwa

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: A delegation of students from Harvard University USA called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters here, said a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the interactive session, the army chief talked about current regional issues and Pakistan Army’s efforts to promote peace and stability, it added.

“Students thanked the COAS for providing the opportunity. These students will also be visiting various areas of Pakistan as part of their visit,” the military’s media wing said.

In April 2019, General Bajwa, while talking to a group of students from the United States’ Cornell University, credited successes in the war against terrorism to the bravery and motivation of the junior leadership and their contributions to national progress.

The army chief emphasised that youth had “an important role to play in every field as they are the future leadership,” the ISPR said.

In the meeting with the COAS, the students shared experiences of their visit and said that Pakistan was a beautiful and peaceful country.

 

