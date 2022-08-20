NATIONAL

Evidence suggests Gill tortured, sexually abused: Imran

By Staff Report
  • Calls for country-wide rallies to protest worst ‘fascism,’ media curbs

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Friday said that the party leader Shahbaz Gill was subjected to severe mental and physical torture as well as sexual abuse after he was arrested by the Islamabad police in a sedition case last week.

“All the pictures & videos show clearly [Shahbaz] Gill was tortured both mentally & physically including sexual abuse – most too gruesome to relate. He was humiliated to break him down,” the former premier wrote on his official Twitter handle while sharing a video of Gill wherein he can be seen pleading for an oxygen mask.

Expressing shock over the inhuman treatment meted out to Gill, Imran vowed to leave no stone unturned to find out those responsible so as to bring them to book.

“I now have full detailed information in this regard,” he added.

The PTI chairman went on to say that the Islamabad Capital Police (ICT) clearly said that it did not inflict any torture and asked: “So my question is who tortured Gill?”

“There is a general perception in the public at large and in our minds too as to who could have carried out the gruesome torture. Remember the public would react.”

Gill was arrested from Bani Gala Chowk in Islamabad last week after a video clip of his controversial remarks went viral on social media. He was subsequently booked on charges of inciting mutiny in the military.

Earlier today, a sessions court in the federal capital ordered the authorities concerned to conduct a second medical examination of the PTI leader at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) where he is to be kept till Monday.

Amnesty demands inquiry

Meanwhile, the international human rights organisation also expressed concerns over the reports of torture on the PTI leader and demanded an impartial inquiry into the matter.

“Amnesty International is concerned about the allegations of torture being made by the lawyers of Shahbaz Gill, and calls for an immediate, effective and impartial inquiry investigating these claims,” it said in a tweet.

The PTI members in the Senate also registered their protest against the alleged torture on Gill.

“These people are oppressors… the ‘imported government’ is flouting fundamental human rights and the Constitution of Pakistan. Shahbaz Gill’s condition is serious but he is being treated inhumanely,” Senate Opposition leader Shehzad Waseem said.

Imran reaches PIMS

Later, Imran unexpectedly reached the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) to inquire after the health condition of Gill.

Speaking to the media outside the hospital, the PTI chief said despite the court’s order police did not allow them to meet with Gill. “Who is giving police such orders? Do you [police] have any regard for the court’s order?” he asked.

He also announced a rally in the federal capital tomorrow from China Chowk to F-9 Park in support of Gill.

Likewise, the PTI’s divisional headquarters bodies will also stage demonstrations in their respective districts across the country.

“I will take out rally for Shahbaz Gill tomorrow [Saturday] in Islamabad… I am inviting everyone to join the rally in the evening.”

“If such torture could be inflicted on Gill then it could happen to anyone,” he added.

‘Stripped naked’

In a video statement, PTI leader and former federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the party had collected evidence of torture including pictures and doctors’ certificates “which was being handed over to authorities concerned”.

“Very disturbing information is coming in according to which not only he [Gill] was subjected to psychological torture but physically abused before being stripped naked,” he added.

Staff Report

