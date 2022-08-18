World

At least three killed in Kabul mosque blast: hospital

By AFP
KABUL, AFGHANISTAN - APRIL 29: An ambulance is seen after a bomb exploded in a mosque in the Afghan capital Kabul during Friday prayers on April 29, 2022. At least 10 people were killed and 30 others wounded. The bomb went off in a Khanqah gathering place adjacent to a mosque in the Alauddin area of Kabulâs Police District 6, Kabul Security Department spokesperson Khalid Zadran said on Twitter. (Photo by Haroon Sabawoon/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

KABUL: A blast ripped through a mosque packed with worshippers in the Afghan capital Kabul Wednesday night, killing at least three people and wounding two dozen others, a hospital and officials said.

The explosion occurred as people were offering evening prayers at the mosque, in a northwest district of Kabul.

The Italian non-governmental organisation (NGO) Emergency, which operates a hospital in Kabul, said it had received 27 victims from the blast, including three fatalities.

“Most of the patients we received following the explosion inside a mosque are suffering from the shell and burn injuries,” it said via email.

In a later tweet, the hospital said five children were among those it treated, including a seven-year-old.

Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed there were dead and wounded in the blast, but did not specify how many.

“The murderers of civilians and perpetrators… will soon be punished for their crimes,” he said on Twitter.

Some local social media accounts said a senior cleric had been killed in the blast, but the reports could not be independently confirmed.

Wednesday’s blast comes nearly a week after a suicide attack killed a top Taliban cleric at his madrassa in Kabul.

On August 11, a suicide bomber blew himself up inside the madrassa of cleric Rahimullah Haqqani, who was killed along with his brother.

The attack was claimed by the militant Islamic State group (IS).

Since the Taliban seized power a year ago, there has been a significant fall in violence across the country.

However, IS has regularly carried out attacks, primarily targeting minority communities like Shiites, Sufis and Sikhs.

The Taliban say they have defeated the IS, but experts claim the group remains a key security challenge for the hardline group.

Last week, a senior Taliban cleric known for his fiery speeches against IS was killed at his madrassa in the Afghan capital in a suicide attack claimed by the militant group.

Rahimullah Haqqani had survived at least two previous assassination attempts — including one in Pakistan in October 2020.

Previous articleEpaper_22-08-18 LHR
Next articleMalaysia’s Najib starts final bid to overturn 1MDB jail sentence
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Rushdie attacker says ‘surprised’ author survived: NY Post

NEW YORK: The New Jersey man accused of stabbing Salman Rushdie told the New York Post in an interview published Wednesday that he was...
Read more
World

Malaysia’s Najib starts final bid to overturn 1MDB jail sentence

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s top court on Thursday began hearing ex-leader Najib Razak's appeal to overturn his jail sentence for corruption in a high-stakes legal...
Read more
World

Taliban kill rebel leader Maulvi Mehdi in Herat in the ‘cold blood’

HERAT, Afghanistan: Local sources on Wednesday confirmed that the disgruntled commander of the Taliban, Maulvi Mehdi Mujahid, was arrested and killed by the Taliban...
Read more
World

China, Russia join forces to denounce Pelosi’s ‘provocative’ Taiwan visit

BEIJING: China highly appreciates Russian President Vladimir Putin's criticism of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's provocative Taiwan visit as Putin's position shows China-Russia high-level...
Read more
World

North Korea fires two cruise missiles, Seoul says

North Korea fired two cruise missiles Wednesday, Seoul's defence ministry said, ending a month-long lull in Pyongyang's record-breaking spate of weapons tests this year. The...
Read more
World

Dalit student dies after upper caste teacher beats him for ‘drinking water’ from his pot

A nine-year-old Dalit student, who had suffered injuries on his eye and ear after his teacher thrashed him for drinking water from a pot...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.