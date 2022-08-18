World

Malaysia’s Najib starts final bid to overturn 1MDB jail sentence

By AFP
Najib Razak, Malaysia's former prime minister, wears a protective mask as he departs the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. Ismail Sabri Yaakobwas sworn in as Malaysia's third prime minister in 18 months, heralding the return of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) that ruled Malaysia since independence from Britain in 1957 before it was ousted in 2018 in part due to the multibillion-dollar corruption scandal involving state fund 1MDB. Photographer: Samsul Said/Bloomberg via Getty Images

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s top court on Thursday began hearing ex-leader Najib Razak’s appeal to overturn his jail sentence for corruption in a high-stakes legal gambit that could see him locked up or potentially launching a political comeback.

The Federal Court on Tuesday dismissed the former prime minister’s plea for a retrial, clearing the way for the hearings, which will be held until August 26.

But as the hearing started, defence lawyer Hisyam Teh Poh Teik, surprised the court by telling the panel of five judges that he wanted to be discharged from the case.

“I would like to start by tendering the following apology from the bottom of my heart. I am unable to proceed with this appeal,” Hisyam said.

“It was an error of my judgement when I accepted the case,” he said.

The court had earlier dismissed Hisyam’s request for three to four months to prepare.

Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat told the lawyer that he cannot just discharge himself and called for a break.

“You still want to discharge yourself and leave your client unrepresented? In our mind, you cannot discharge yourself. You have to carry on,” the chief justice said.

Najib, 69, and his ruling party were roundly defeated in the 2018 elections following allegations of their involvement in a multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1MDB.

He and his associates were accused of stealing billions of dollars from the country’s investment vehicle and spending it on everything from high-end real estate to pricey art.

Following a lengthy High Court trial, Najib was found guilty of abuse of power, money laundering and criminal breach of trust over the transfer of 42 million ringgit ($10.1 million) from a former 1MDB unit to his personal bank account.

He was sentenced to 12 years in jail in July 2020, and an appellate court last December rejected his appeal, prompting him to mount a final plea before the Federal Court.

Najib had been hoping the court would grant a full retrial but that request was unanimously rejected on Tuesday.

Dressed in a dark suit and white mask, Najib arrived in court Thursday and waved to around 70 supporters, who shouted “bossku”, meaning “my boss”, which has turned into a rallying cry among his defenders.

If the conviction is upheld, Najib will begin serving his jail sentence immediately, lawyers said.

An acquittal, however, could propel him into contention for his former political post, as he remains popular in Malaysia despite the scandal that plagued his administration.

He remains an elected member of parliament with the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), the leading party in the current government.

Previous articleAt least three killed in Kabul mosque blast: hospital
Next articleRushdie attacker says ‘surprised’ author survived: NY Post
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Rushdie attacker says ‘surprised’ author survived: NY Post

NEW YORK: The New Jersey man accused of stabbing Salman Rushdie told the New York Post in an interview published Wednesday that he was...
Read more
World

At least three killed in Kabul mosque blast: hospital

KABUL: A blast ripped through a mosque packed with worshippers in the Afghan capital Kabul Wednesday night, killing at least three people and wounding...
Read more
World

Taliban kill rebel leader Maulvi Mehdi in Herat in the ‘cold blood’

HERAT, Afghanistan: Local sources on Wednesday confirmed that the disgruntled commander of the Taliban, Maulvi Mehdi Mujahid, was arrested and killed by the Taliban...
Read more
World

China, Russia join forces to denounce Pelosi’s ‘provocative’ Taiwan visit

BEIJING: China highly appreciates Russian President Vladimir Putin's criticism of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's provocative Taiwan visit as Putin's position shows China-Russia high-level...
Read more
World

North Korea fires two cruise missiles, Seoul says

North Korea fired two cruise missiles Wednesday, Seoul's defence ministry said, ending a month-long lull in Pyongyang's record-breaking spate of weapons tests this year. The...
Read more
World

Dalit student dies after upper caste teacher beats him for ‘drinking water’ from his pot

A nine-year-old Dalit student, who had suffered injuries on his eye and ear after his teacher thrashed him for drinking water from a pot...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.