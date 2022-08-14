NATIONAL

German Ambassador wishes Pakistan on 75th Independence Day

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: German Ambassador to Pakistan Alfred Grannas on Sunday congratulated Pakistan on the 75th anniversary of its independence.

In his video message, the German Ambassador wished the people of Pakistan “a very happy Jashn-e-Azadi Mubarak.”

“On my way to work, I saw many roadside stalls, so I stopped by to get the Pakistani flag for my residence. I just join all of you in your celebration of the 75th Independence Day,” he added.

The ambassador said: “I arrived in Pakistan recently as the new German ambassador designated to this country. I’m very excited to be here. And I’m looking forward to connecting with all of you and also very eager to work on common interests and issues that make Pakistan and Germany close friends and allies.”

Ambassador Grannas further added that Germany and Pakistan had been maintaining very close relationship and, ” I am looking forward to playing a positive role for bringing the two countries even closer.”

While concluding his video message, the German Ambassador chanted the slogans: “Pakistan Zindabad, Pak-Germany Dosti Zindabad.

News Desk

