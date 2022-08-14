NATIONAL

PM Shehbaz visits residence of Maj. Talha Shaheed

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday offered condolences to the family of Shaheed Major Talha Mannan, who embraced martyrdom in the Balochistan copter crash, during a visit to his residence in Islamabad.

The premier met with the members of the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb was also present on the occasion.

Major Muhammad Talha Manan has left behind his wife and two sons.

On August 1, a Pakistan Army aviation helicopter—which was on flood relief operations in Balochistan’s Lasbela— had gone missing with six passengers aboard, after losing contact with air traffic control.

The wreckage of the aircraft was later found in a coastal district of Balochistan with all six officers on board embracing martyrdom.

Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Sarfaraz Ali, Major General Amjad Hanif, Brigadier Muhammad Khalid, Major Saeed Ahmed, Major M Talha Manan and Naik Mudassar Fayyaz were on board the Mi-17 helicopter of Army Aviation.

Staff Report

