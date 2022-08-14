Martyrs are pride of our nation, says Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said martyrs were pride of the nation and their sacrifices would never go in vain.

“Our martyrs have sacrificed their lives for the right path,” she said while offering her condolence to the family of Shaheed Major Talha Mannan, who embraced martyrdom in Balochistan during the helicopter crash.

Marriyum, accompanying Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his visit to the residence of Shaheed Major Talha Mannan, met his (Talha) mother and offered “Fateha” for the departed soul.

She sympathized with Major Talha mother and paid tribute to him for rendering great sacrifice for the country.

The entire nation was proud of the mothers who gave birth to the sons like Talha Mannan, she said, adding his sacrifice for the country would never be forgotten.

The minister said every officer and solider of Pakistan Army was completely devoted to the service of the country.