NATIONAL

Fawad takes a jibe at PM Shehbaz, terms charter of economy ‘silly idea’

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday trashed the proposal floated by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for agreeing to a charter of economy and termed it a “foolish idea”.

Taking to the micro blogging site, Twitter, the former information and broadcasting minister took a jibe at PM Shehbaz and said that “the refusal of the head of the imported government to hold elections is a reflection of his desire to remain clung to power at all costs”.

“This charter of economy is a silly idea. Political parties only join heads to develop a political framework. Having unanimous economic framework is only found in communist systems,” Fawad wrote on Twitter.

He added that “no sane person” could support the “disastrous economic policies of the crime minister’s government”.

Referencing PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s jalsa in Lahore on the eve of August 14, Fawad wrote: “Last night, millions of people who participated in [PTI’s] Lahore Jalsa declared that the realisation of the dream of freedom was incomplete until real freedom was achieved.”

“The nationwide movement has already started. Insha Allah, this government is a guest for a few more weeks,” he said.

A day ago, PM Shehbaz Sharif, in a televised address to the nation, had said that there was no concept of a country’s independence without economic self-reliance.

The prime minister reiterated his call for the formation of a “charter of the economy”, saying that the time has come for Pakistan to head in the right direction.

“We should keep national interest above personal interest […] as real political leadership does not look towards the next elections, but at the future of the next generation,” he has said.

“Most importantly, we will need to revive the passion that led to the creation of Pakistan,” he said, noting that this passion will lead to the establishment of a great nation.

Previous articleMartyrs are pride of our nation, says Marriyum
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Martyrs are pride of our nation, says Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said martyrs were pride of the nation and their sacrifices would never go in...
Read more
NATIONAL

German Ambassador wishes Pakistan on 75th Independence Day

ISLAMABAD: German Ambassador to Pakistan Alfred Grannas on Sunday congratulated Pakistan on the 75th anniversary of its independence. In his video message, the German Ambassador...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM Shehbaz visits residence of Maj. Talha Shaheed

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday offered condolences to the family of Shaheed Major Talha Mannan, who embraced martyrdom in the Balochistan copter crash, during...
Read more
NATIONAL

Kashmiris pledge allegiance to Pakistan afresh

MUZAFFARABAD: Kashmiris residing both sides of Line of Control and Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood and Prime Minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas...
Read more
NATIONAL

Kashmiris observe black day on India’s independence day today

MIRPUR ( AJK): Aug 14 (APP):Expressing the extreme hatred against India to mark strong protest over Delhi's forced Aug, 5, 2019 nefarious action of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Balochistan renews pledge to prosperity on Independence Day

QUETTA: Like the rest of the country, 75th Independence Day of Islamic Republic of Pakistan was observed on Sunday in different parts of Balochistan...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Kashmiris pledge allegiance to Pakistan afresh

MUZAFFARABAD: Kashmiris residing both sides of Line of Control and Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood and Prime Minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas...

The glare from the socks

Kashmiris observe black day on India’s independence day today

Chile’s new draft constitution

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.