Pakistan’s Team Sultan wins Sultan Int’l Tent Pegging contest

By Agencies

DUBAI: Pakistani Tent pegging riders shone at the recently concluded Sultan International Tent Pegging competition as the national club Team Sultan won the inter-club competition on Friday.

The 10-club competition, featuring clubs from United Arab Emirates (UAE), Pakistan, Oman, and England, remained majorly dominated by Pakistan as the country’s club Sultan lifted the trophy.

Besides Team Sultan, Al Rehman Ghazi and Hussaini Awan clubs from Pakistan also participated in the competition.

Pakistani players Sultan Bahadur Umair and Sagheer Zargar were declared the best riders of the competition.

