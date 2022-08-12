Pakistan condemns BJP’s attempts to distort history

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has expressed its regret that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government in India is attempting to play with the sentiments of the people through a one-sided and distorted interpretation of history as part of fulfilling its political agenda.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar at a press briefing on Friday asked the BJP-led Indian government to refrain from politicizing the events related to Independence and instead pay sincere tribute to the memory of all those who sacrificed their lives for a better future for all.

He said it is unfortunate that as the people of India and Pakistan are preparing to celebrate their Independence Days, the BJP government by announcing to mark August 14 as the “Day of horrific commemoration of partition” has shown its true colors. “We strongly condemn this move which reflects the reprehensible policy of hatred, misinformation and communalism that has become the hallmark of today’s BJP-led India,” he said, adding that the BJP is trying to play with people’s emotions for its political agenda.

The Spokesperson maintained that Pakistan will proudly celebrate the Diamond Jubilee of its independence in a befitting manner. He said preparations are underway by the federal and provincial governments to celebrate this important occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day with various activities across Pakistan and abroad. He said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will pay a musical tribute to ‘Pakistan At 75’ through a special rendition by officers of the Ministry.

On Kashmir, the Spokesperson reiterated Pakistan’s call to international community to demand an end to India’s gross human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and reversal of its unilateral and illegal actions of 5th August 2019. He said pressure be built on India to implement relevant UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.

He said it is the direct responsibility of the UN to make sincere and concerted efforts to resolve this long lingering dispute. Responding to a question, the Spokesperson regretted India’s blatant politicization of the counter terrorism efforts and processes under the UN Security Council. He said this is not the first time that India politicized the issue of listing of terrorists by the UN Security Council’s sanctions committee. Rejecting Indian media’s misleading and malicious reports about the sanctions committee meeting, he said this act is in violation of rules regarding confidentiality of the Committee meetings and due process.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan remained worst victim of terrorism and has been submitting irrefutable evidence in the UN Security Council, regarding India’s involvement in coordinating terror activities inside Pakistan.

He said Pakistan hopes that UN Security Council and the international community will not allow India to misuse UN counter terrorism procedures and frustrate international efforts to tackle the threat.