Covid-19 daily report: 353 new cases, one death

By Staff Report
Women walk under a billboard that shows gratitude to frontline workers fighting against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Rawalpindi on June 30, 2020.  (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded 353 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total tally to 1,560,955, the Ministry of National Health Services said on Thursday.

A total of 30,509 people have died from Covid-19 across Pakistan, with one new death recorded over the last 24 hours, according to the ministry’s statistics.

On Wednesday, 11,388 tests for Covid-19 were conducted, and the positivity ratio stands currently at 3.10 percent.

Official data showed currently there are 155 patients who are in critical condition in the country.

Staff Report

