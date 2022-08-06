Chinese company installs free solar power plants at Bahawalpur hospital

BEIJING: China’s renewable energy solutions conglomerate Zonergy has installed four solar power plants at different buildings of Bahawal Victoria Hospital in Bahawalpur district of Punjab province.

The plants, having a total peak generation capacity of 325kW, have been installed by the Chinese company free of cost under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) agreement with the government of Punjab, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

A 40kW solar power plant was set up at the hospital’s blood bank, which caters for the whole region. Other plants were installed at the emergency building and cardiac and kidney centres.

The solar plants also have storage facilities, which will resolve the issue of power outages at the hospital’s critical departments. The administration of the hospital has recognised and appreciated Zonergy for the completion of the project at one of the key hospitals in a relatively less-developed area of Punjab.

Zonergy has completed a 300 megawatts solar power plant project in Bahawalpur under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiative. The company will expand the project up to 900 MWs with a total investment of US$1.5 billion. The project caters for the need of 200,000 households and has created 3,000 jobs for Pakistani youth.

The company’s CSR initiative also includes an annual internship programme for two public-sector universities of Bahawalpur,installation of solar power plants (20+25 kW) at two degree colleges, a 15 kW solar power plant at the Bhaili Higher Secondary School, Multan,5kW solar power plant in emergency departments of two hospitals at Bahawalpur and Multan, development of two resource centres for training on solar and other renewable energy technologies at two universities of Bahawalpur and Multan, installation of 180 kW solar power plant at Nishtar Hospital, Multanand installation of water filtration plant in Bahawalpur.